Jazz star Donovan Mitchell provides NBA dunk of the night

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Donovan Mitchell had one of the best dunks of the NBA season during the Utah Jazz's win against the Los Angeles Lakers.

"Spider" soared for the physical finish, putting Lakers big man JaVale McGee on a poster. The dunk came in the second quarter of the Jazz's 113-95 triumph on Friday at Vivint Smart Home Arena in Salt Lake City.

Utah led 51-37 when Mitchell dribbled the ball just past half court and eyed the Lakers defense. He used a pick from Rudy Gobert to get free from Lakers defender Josh Hart before flying around Gobert and running into the paint.

Mitchell took two steps into the paint before elevating. He went up strong with his right hand, jumping at the same time as McGee. Mitchell threw his arm forward and smashed the basketball through the rim, making McGee's defense irrelevant and giving his team a 16-point advantage.

Mitchell had a game-high 33 points and dished out nine dimes in the win. He also had four rebounds and two blocks for the Jazz. McGee had four points, eight rebounds and two blocks for the Lakers. Michael Beasley scored 17 points in the loss.

The Jazz host the Chicago Bulls at 10 p.m. on Saturday in Salt Lake City. The Lakers host the Cleveland Cavaliers at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday at Staples Center in Los Angeles.