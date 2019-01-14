Blazers' Damian Lillard smashes dunk in Paul Millsap's face

Portland Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard scored a team-high 26 points in a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Sunday at Pepsi Center in Denver. Photo by Steve Dipaola/EPA-EFE

Jan. 14 (UPI) -- The Portland Trail Blazers might have lost, but Damian Lillard provided one of the best plays of the game against the Denver Nuggets.

The three-time All-Star went airborne in the final minute of the fourth quarter during the Blazers' 116-114 setback to the Nuggets on Sunday at Pepsi Center in Denver.

Portland trailed 112-108 when Lillard dribbled the ball past half court. He used a screen once he reached the other side of the court and dashed toward the paint.

Lillard then took flight while surrounded by three Nuggets defenders. The 6-foot-3 guard soared through the air but was met by Millsap right before he got to the rim. Millsap attempted to block the shot with his right hand, but Lillard went up too quickly. The guard smashed in the two points with his right hand over the Blazers forward.

WHAT DID THAT RIM DO TO YOU DAMIAN. pic.twitter.com/aZgavEQ65x — Trail Blazers (@trailblazers) January 14, 2019

Lillard had a team-high 26 points in the loss. He also pitched in seven assists and four rebounds for the Blazers. Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 40 points and had 10 rebounds and eight assists for the Nuggets.

"We've been playing really well," Lillard told reporters. "I thought we played well tonight, we just played against a really good team on their home floor. One or two plays made a difference down the stretch."

The Blazers battle the Sacramento Kings at 10 p.m. on Monday at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. The Nuggets host the Golden State Warriors at 9 p.m. on Tuesday at Pepsi Center.