Pacers' Victor Oladipo clowns Knicks with furious finish

Indiana Pacers guard Victor Oladipo scored 19 points in a win against the New York Knicks on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Photo by Tannen Maury/EPA-EFE

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- Victor Oladipo absolutely obliterated the New York Knicks with a thunderous dunk during the Indiana Pacers' 121-106 victory at Madison Square Garden.

Oladipo's furious finish came just a few minutes into the Pacers' blowout triumph on Friday in New York City. The Pacers led the Knicks 9-5 with about eight minutes remaining in the opening frame when Oladipo sprinted down the left flank.

He dribbled up on Knicks forward Mario Hezonja before making his intent known. Oladipo threw the ball into his right hand and dashed into the paint, blowing by Hezonja. He then picked up his dribble and threw a vicious dunk down on the forward, putting him on a poster.

Oladipo's dunk gave the Pacers a six point edge. Indiana took a 31-22 lead into the second quarter.

Victor Oladipo is NOT messing around. pic.twitter.com/wshtJD9gfI — Indiana Pacers (@Pacers) January 12, 2019

The Pacers star had 19 points, six assists and four rebounds in the win. Domantas Sabonis scored a game-high 22 points for the Pacers. Hezonja scored 10 points and had six rebounds, five steals and two assists in the loss. Emmanuel Mudiay led the Pacers with 21 points.

The Pacers host the Phoenix Suns at 7 p.m. on Tuesday at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Knicks host the Philadelphia 76ers at 1 p.m. on Sunday at Madison Square Garden.