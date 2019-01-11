Jan. 11 (UPI) -- It may have been the game of the season, the suddenly surging San Antonio Spurs soaring to a 154-147 double-overtime win Thursday against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.

In a game like that, there are all sorts of memorable plays (though relatively few on defense).

DeMar DeRozan dunking on Paul George, reverse-style, was undoubtedly among them.

DeRozan wasn't his team's star. That honor went to forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who erupted for 56 points.

But it may be DeRozan's dunk that is remembered most on a night full of highlights.