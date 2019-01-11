Jan. 11 (UPI) -- It may have been the game of the season, the suddenly surging San Antonio Spurs soaring to a 154-147 double-overtime win Thursday against the visiting Oklahoma City Thunder.
In a game like that, there are all sorts of memorable plays (though relatively few on defense).
DeMar DeRozan dunking on Paul George, reverse-style, was undoubtedly among them.
OH MY GOD DEROZAN!— Dime (@DimeUPROXX) January 11, 2019
Filthy... pic.twitter.com/dhxsjMolxh
DeRozan wasn't his team's star. That honor went to forward LaMarcus Aldridge, who erupted for 56 points.
But it may be DeRozan's dunk that is remembered most on a night full of highlights.