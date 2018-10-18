Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic scored 18 points in a loss to the Denver Nuggets on Wednesday in Los Angeles. Photo courtesy of the NBA.

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Clippers center Boban Marjanovic barely needed to leave the floor for a dunk against the Denver Nuggets.

The 7-foot-3, 290-pound Serbian made the odd-looking basket in the fourth quarter of the 107-98 loss to the Nuggets on Wednesday in Los Angeles.

The Clippers trailed 74-72 with 11:17 remaining when guard Lou Williams dribbled down the right elbow and threw a pass to Marjanovic as he lumbered through the paint. The Clippers big man caught the ball in front of the rim while surrounded by four Nuggets defenders. He eyed the basket and left the floor for about one cementer of elevation, before throwing the ball through the net.

He briefly stood in the paint, with his hand still gripping the rim to create a rare image of a completed dunk.

Marjanovic had 18 points and eight rebounds in the loss. Tobias Harris led the Clippers with 19 points and 10 rebounds. Nikola Jokic scored a game-high 21 points and had eight rebounds for the Nuggets. Paul Millsap had 11 points and 16 rebounds in the victory.

Marjanovic, 30, was traded to the Clippers in January as part of an eight-player swap with the Detroit Pistons. He averaged 6.0 points and 3.7 rebounds per game last season for the Pistons and Clippers.

"Boban deserved to play," Clippers coach Doc Rivers told reporters. "I said it last week, he's going to play. He's going to play every night. On the nights where he is playing well, he is going to keep playing."

The Clippers host the Oklahoma City Thunder at 10:30 p.m. on Friday at Staples Center.