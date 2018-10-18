Jarrett Allen blocks Blake Griffin's poster dunk attempt

Blake Griffin arrives on the red carpet at the Hulu 2018 Upfront presentation on May 2 in New York City. Photo by Serena Xu-Ning/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 18 (UPI) -- Detroit Pistons forward Blake Griffin had a poster dunk attempt stuffed during a 103-100 win against the Brooklyn Nets.

The high-flying fail occurred in the first quarter of the Pistons' victory on Wednesday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. Griffin backed down Joe Harris at the start of the play. Harris eventually tripped and fell to the floor as Griffin flew around him and into the paint.

Griffin then took flight, pulling the ball back in his right hand and eying the rim. But 6-foot-11 Jarrett Allen met him at the iron, palming the ball with his right hand and sending Griffin to the floor with a clean block.

Griffin had a team-high 26 points for the Pistons. He also had eight rebounds and six assists on the night. Caris LeVert scored a game-high 27 points for the Nets.

"I think it was the floor," Griffin told NBA TV. "I think it was something. No, it was unbelievable. It was a great block ... it was a great block. He made a great play."

The Pistons face the Chicago Bulls at 8 p.m. on Saturday at the United Center in Chicago.