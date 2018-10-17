Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry puts up a shot against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the fourth quarter on Tuesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 17 (UPI) -- Stephen Curry netted a game-high 32 points in the Golden State Warriors' season-opening win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The two-time NBA MVP also recorded nine assists and eight rebounds in the 108-100 triumph on Tuesday at Oracle Arena in Oakland. Golden State received its 2018 NBA Finals rings before the game.

"I think we let our guard down," Warriors coach Steve Kerr told reporters. "I think we went into halftime knowing we should have been up by 15-18-20 points. We just turned the ball over and didn't rebound. So they were within striking distance."

The Warriors led 31-23 after the opening quarter, getting 12 points from Curry and 10 points from Kevin Durant in the first frame. Oklahoma City attempted to close that gap in the second quarter, but still trailed 52-39 at halftime.

The Thunder took a 67-66 lead with 8:04 remaining in the third quarter and would push that lead back-and-forth before the Warriors went on another run to secure an 83-79 advantage after three quarters.

"We weren't ready to play. Fortunately, we came back and took care of business," Kerr said.

Oklahoma City tied the game twice in the fourth quarter, but would never get back the lead.

Thunder star Paul George scored 27 points and had five assists, four steals and two rebounds in the loss. Dennis Schroder chipped in 21 points and had nine rebounds, six assists and two steals for the Thunder.

Durant scored 27 points and had eight rebounds and six assists for the Warriors. Klay Thompson and Damian Jones had 14 points and 12 points respectively in the victory. Devon Looney also reached double figures with 10 points and 10 rebounds for Golden State. Draymond Green had just two points, but recorded13 rebounds and five assists for the Warriors.

"We played a solid game, nothing spectacular," Curry said. "We made a lot of mistakes. They played well -- especially in the third quarter -- to try to make it interesting."

"We understand the process of building up. We have a lot of things to work on. Details -- both offensively and defensively. But a win is a win and you keep it moving.

Thunder center Steven Adams also recorded a double-double with 17 points and 11 rebounds in the loss.

The Warriors battle the Utah Jazz at 10:30 p.m. on Friday in Salt Lake City. The Thunder face the Clippers at 10:30 p.m. on Friday in Los Angeles.