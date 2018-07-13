Isaiah Thomas signs with Denver Nuggets

July 13 (UPI) -- Free agent guard Isaiah Thomas has agreed to a one-year contract with the Denver Nuggets.

League sources informed ESPN and the Denver Post of the deal on Thursday. The contract is for the veteran minimum of $2 million, ESPN reports.

Thomas, 29, posted 15.2 points, 4.8 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game in 32 appearances last season for the Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers. The 5-foot-9 point guard scored a career-high 28.9 points per game during the 2016-17 season for the Boston Celtics, before being traded to the Cavaliers in August as part of the Kyrie Irving deal.

He was traded to the Lakers in February. The two-time All-Star is entering his eighth NBA season. The second round pick in the 2011 NBA Draft began his career with the Sacramento Kings. He also suited up for the Phoenix Suns, before joining the Celtics in a 2015 trade.

Several NBA players discussed Thomas' move Friday on social media.

You already know what time it is OG! Killa season https://t.co/LTeYqATHFp — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 13, 2018

"I.T. about to be the man again," Portland Trail Blazers forward Evan Turner tweeted. "He's going to get the Nuggets to the playoffs, for sure."

"You know Ima run it back up killa," Thomas responded.

"Let's go brodie! Time to get it," Nuggets rookie Michael Porter Jr. tweeted.

"I can't wait," Miami Heat legend Dwyane Wade tweeted. "Isaiah Thomas, go do what you've done your whole life and that's make everyone swallow their words. They can't measure your heart cuz!"

You know Ima run it back up killa https://t.co/TkeKHidZf0 — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) July 13, 2018

Thomas reunited with former Kings assistant coach and head coach Michael Malone by joining the Nuggets. Malone owns a 119-127 record in three seasons at the helm in Denver.