LeBron James throws down dunk while Michael Beasley runs away

April 10 (UPI) -- Michael Beasley made sure he would not end up on a poster, running away from LeBron James as he was about to dunk.

The play came in the second quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 123-109 win against the New York Knicks Monday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Beasley missed a 3-point attempt with 1:44 remaining in the quarter. The ball bounced back out to the 3-point line to Kyle Korver.

Korver fell to the ground to secure the loose ball, before finding James on the right flank.

Beasley saw James at the opposing 3-point line and rushed into the paint in pursuit.

But as he saw the James was revving up for a big throw-down, he changed his mind. James picked up the ball and soared for the jam, but Beasley was already out of the picture, having rushed in front of James and out of the frame, in an effort to not get dunked on.

Last night @KingJames became the only player in @NBAHistory to win 10 straight division titles. 👑

#StriveForGreatness pic.twitter.com/qFF7goL2bI — Cleveland Cavaliers (@cavs) April 10, 2018

Beasley was wearing James' signature shoes during the play, while James' kicks read: "I'm King."

James' flush gave the Cavaliers a 58-44 lead. He had 26 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and a steal in the win. Kevin Love scored a game-high 28 points and had five rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Beasley led the Knicks with 20 points.