Home / Sports News / NBA

LeBron James throws down dunk while Michael Beasley runs away

By Alex Butler  |  April 10, 2018 at 10:08 AM
Comments Comments
share with facebook
share with twitter
Comments Comments

April 10 (UPI) -- Michael Beasley made sure he would not end up on a poster, running away from LeBron James as he was about to dunk.

The play came in the second quarter of the Cleveland Cavaliers' 123-109 win against the New York Knicks Monday at Madison Square Garden in New York.

Beasley missed a 3-point attempt with 1:44 remaining in the quarter. The ball bounced back out to the 3-point line to Kyle Korver.

Korver fell to the ground to secure the loose ball, before finding James on the right flank.

Beasley saw James at the opposing 3-point line and rushed into the paint in pursuit.

But as he saw the James was revving up for a big throw-down, he changed his mind. James picked up the ball and soared for the jam, but Beasley was already out of the picture, having rushed in front of James and out of the frame, in an effort to not get dunked on.

Beasley was wearing James' signature shoes during the play, while James' kicks read: "I'm King."

James' flush gave the Cavaliers a 58-44 lead. He had 26 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and a steal in the win. Kevin Love scored a game-high 28 points and had five rebounds for the Cavaliers.

Beasley led the Knicks with 20 points.

Related UPI Stories
Trending Stories
Tiger Woods taking 3-to-4 weeks off after Masters Tiger Woods taking 3-to-4 weeks off after Masters
Patriots' Bill Belichick ripped Rob Gronkowski for using TB12 Method Patriots' Bill Belichick ripped Rob Gronkowski for using TB12 Method
Nationals' Bryce Harper swats MLB-leading 6th home run Nationals' Bryce Harper swats MLB-leading 6th home run
Anthony Davis completes jaw dropping alley-oop Anthony Davis completes jaw dropping alley-oop
Plenty at stake for Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat Plenty at stake for Oklahoma City Thunder, Miami Heat