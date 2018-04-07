LeBron James throws down jam, stares down Sixers

April 7 (UPI) -- LeBron James followed a big time slam-dunk with a stare down of Philadelphia 76ers big man Ersan Ilyasova.

James flushed the two points with about 4:30 remaining in the fourth quarter of the Sixers' 132-130 win against the Cleveland Cavaliers Friday at the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

The Sixers had a 121-116 lead as James crossed half court to start the play. He slowly dribbled toward Sixers forward Robert Covington before getting help from a Kyle Korver pick. James ran around his teammate and into the paint.

He then lifted off and soared over Ilyasova, before throwing down a hug right-handed slam in his face. James stared down Ilyasova after the slam.

He scored 44 points and had 11 assists and 11 rebounds in the win. Ben Simmons scored 27 points and had 15 rebounds, 13 assists and four steals for the Sixers. J.J. Redick poured in 28 points in the win.

The Cavaliers face the New York Knicks at 7:30 p.m. Monday at Madison Square Garden in New York City. The Sixers host the Dallas Mavericks at 1 p.m. Sunday at the Wells Fargo Center.

"We dug ourselves that hole," James said after the loss. "We are a prideful team and the only way we could get back into the game was just try to be scrappy and play a little bit more physical, make some shots. Listen, we were down 30. For us to come all the way back it shows what we are capable of doing."

Friday marked the 18th time this season that James has recorded a triple-double.