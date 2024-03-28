Bullpen, homers help Pirates rally past Marlins in 12-inning opener

1 of 5 | Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds went 2 for 5 with two RBIs and a home run in a win over the Miami Marlins on Thursday in Miami. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, March 28 (UPI) -- Jared Triolo sprayed a single just over the infield, scoring Ke'Bryan Hayes for the game-winning run in a 12-inning Pittsburgh Pirates opening day comeback triumph over the Miami Marlins on Thursday in Miami. "I battled at the plate early and throughout the game," the Pirates second baseman said. "It was good just to find some grass." Advertisement

The Pirates, who trailed 5-2 through six innings, came alive late offensively and used a dominant bullpen effort to secure the 6-5 victory at loanDepot park. Pirates relievers combined to allow just one hit and surrendered two walks and no runs over the final 6 1/3 innings.

Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez, winner of two-consecutive batting titles, went 0 for 6 for the first time in his career.

"This guy is one of the elite hitters in the game," Pirates manager Derek Shelton said of Arraez. "What that says is that, as good of a hitter as he is, our guys did a really good job of executing pitches to him."

Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds went 2 for 5 with a home run and two RBIs in the victory. Shortstop Oneil Cruz and pinch hitter Edward Olivares also homered for the Pirates.

Marlins third baseman Jake Burger went 3 for 4 with three RBIs in the setback, which was played in front of 32,654 fans, the largest opening day attendance for the Marlins since 2016.

"Obviously we've got some things to clean up, but the presence of the fans was felt, for sure," Burger said. "We felt that all the way through the end of the game. It was really exciting for us to have that type of support. We obviously have some things to iron out, but it's 1 of 162 [games]."

Right fielder Jesus Sanchez brought in the first run of the night, when he hit the ball up the middle and reached base on a fielder's choice. Fellow Marlins outfielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. scored on that play after Triolo dropped a catch at second base.

Two pitches later, Marlins shortstop Tim Anderson smacked an RBI double to right, scoring Burger for a 2-0 lead.

But that edge didn't last long, as Reynolds obliterated a Jesus Luzardo sinker to left field for a 400-foot, two-run homer in the top of the third, tying the score.

The Marlins responded in the bottom of the inning, with Burger plating Chisholm and designated hitter Bryan De La Cruz with a two-run single.

Neither team had a baserunner in the fourth. Burger brought home first baseman Josh Bell with an RBI sacrifice fly in the fifth to push the Marlins' lead to three, an edge they held until the Pirates rallied in the seventh.

Olivares tightened the game with a leadoff, 413-foot solo homer. Designated hitter Andrew McCutchen brought in center fielder Michael A. Taylor with a bases-loaded ground out later on in the seventh, cutting the deficit to one.

The Marlins failed to score in the bottom of the inning. Cruz then stepped to the plate and hit the Pirates' second leadoff homer of the night. That 384-foot shot to left field off Sixto Sanchez tied the score 5-5 and led to extra innings.

Neither team plated a run in the 10th or 11th, despite a rule that puts a runner on second to start each extra inning.

The Pirates finally scored the go-ahead run when Triolo hit his RBI single to right field in the top of the 12th. Relief pitcher Jose Hernandez then retired the Marlins in order to earn his first save of the season and clinch the Miami victory.

Pirates starter Mitch Keller allowed seven hits and four earned runs over 5 2/3 innings. Luzardo allowed just two hits and two runs over five innings in his first start of the season for the Marlins. Neither pitcher was on record for a decision.

"The ultimate thing is a win, and that's what we got tonight," Keller said. "A win is a win and we'll take it and move on."

The Marlins (0-1) will host the Pirates (1-0) in the second game of the series at 7:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Miami. The Pirates are expected to start Martin Perez, while the Marlins will likely go with fellow left-handed pitcher A.J. Puk.