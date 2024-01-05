Trending
MLB
Jan. 5, 2024 / 2:05 PM

All-Star outfielder Michael Brantley retires from MLB after 15 seasons

By Alex Butler
Outfelder Michael Brantley spent the last five seasons with the Houston Astros. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI
Outfelder Michael Brantley spent the last five seasons with the Houston Astros. File Photo by Maria Lysaker/UPI

Jan. 5 (UPI) -- Veteran outfielder Michael Brantley, a five-time All-Star who won a World Series with the Houston Astros, will retire from baseball, he said Friday.

Brantley made the announcement through his agency, Excel Sports Management.

"With great appreciation, I'm announcing the end of an amazing journey in baseball," Brantley wrote. "It's been a great honor to live out my dreams and wear at major league uniform for the past 15 years.

"Representing the Houston Astros and the Cleveland Guardians has been an incredible privilege."

In his retirement announcement, Brantley also thanked his parents, wife, children, teammates and fans.

"While my time on the field concludes, I'll always carry these experiences and I want to thank you all for being a part of this unforgettable chapter in my life," he wrote.

Brantley, 36, was a seventh-round pick by the Milwaukee Brewers in the 2005 MLB Draft. The Brewers traded him to the Cleveland Indians in 2008, and he made his MLB debut in 2009.

Brantley made the All-Star team three times over his 10 seasons in Cleveland.

He signed with the Astros in free agency in 2018. Brantley earned two more All-Star selections over his five years with the Astros. He hit .311 with a career-high 22 home runs and 90 RBIs in 2019. He won a World Series with the Astros in 2022.

Brantley hit .298 with 129 home runs and 125 stolen bases over 1,445 career appearances. He hit .300 or better in seven of his 15 seasons.

He hit .278 with two home runs and seven RBIs in just 15 games in 2023, while recovering from a shoulder injury. He became a free agent this off-season.

