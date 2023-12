1 of 5 | Toronto Blue Jays outfielder Kevin Kiermaier hit .265 with eight home runs last season. File Photo by David Tulis/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 29 (UPI) -- Outfielder Kevin Kiermaier signed a one-year, $10.5 million contract with the Toronto Blue Jays, team officials said. The Blue Jays announced the signing Thursday night. Keirmaier, a four-time Gold Glove Award winner, signed with the Blue Jays last off-season as a free agent. Advertisement

"The rumors are true, I'm coming back," Kiermeier said in a video posted to his social media accounts. "I cannot wait. I am thrilled, absolutely thrilled to be a Blue Jay again."

Kiermaier, 33, hit .265 with eight homers, 36 RBIs and 14 stolen bases in 129 games last season for the Blue Jays. He hit .248 with 82 home runs and 112 stolen bases over his first 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Rays.

Kiermaier, a 31st-round pick by the Rays in the 2010 MLB Draft, has a .249 career batting average.

The Blue Jays also signed utility man Isiah Kiner-Falefa to a two-year, $15 million contract. Kiner-Falefa spent the last two seasons with the New York Yankees. The six-year veteran hit .242 with six homers, 37 RBIs and 14 steals in 113 games last season. He has a career .261 batting average.

Blue Jays pitchers and catchers will report to spring training in mid-February in Dunedin, Fla.