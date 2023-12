1 of 5 | Veteran infielder-designated hitter Matt Carpenter spent last season with the San Diego Padres. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 18 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves released Matt Carpenter, fewer than three days after acquiring the veteran infielder in a trade with the San Diego Padres, a league source told UPI on Monday. The Padres traded Carpenter, pitcher Ray Kerr and cash considerations to the Braves on Friday. They received outfielder Drew Campbell in the deal. Advertisement

Carpenter, 38, hit .176 with five home runs and 31 RBIs in 76 games last season for the Padres. He hit 15 home runs and recorded 37 RBIs in 47 games in 2022 for the New York Yankees. He missed the majority of that season because of a broken foot.

The three-time All-Star has a career .260 batting average, with 175 home runs over 13 seasons. Carpenter led MLB with 199 hits, 126 runs scored and 55 doubles in 2013, while with the St. Louis Cardinals.

He is owed $5.5 million in salary in 2024.