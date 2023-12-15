Trending
MLB
Dec. 15, 2023 / 8:22 AM

Rays agree to trade pitcher Tyler Glasnow to Dodgers

By Alex Butler
Former Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is due $25 million in 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Former Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow is due $25 million in 2024. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 15 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays agreed to trade star pitcher Tyler Glasnow to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Sources told MLB.com, ESPN and The Athletic about the trade Thursday night. The Dodgers will send the Rays right-handed pitcher Ryan Pepiot and outfielder Jonny Deluca in exchange for Glasnow and outfielder Manuel Margot.

Sources also said the Dodgers are working on a contract extension with Glasnow.

Glasnow, 30, went 10-7 with a 3.53 ERA over 21 starts in 2023. He logged a career-high 120 innings pitched. The right-handed pitcher owns a career 3.89 ERA and 30-27 record in 127 career appearances.

Related

He underwent Tommy John surgery in 2021 and missed the majority of the 2022 season. He also struggled with injuries in 2019.

Margot, 29, hit .264 with four home runs, 38 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 99 games last season for the Rays. He owns a career .255 batting average in 788 career appearances. He is signed through 2024, with a $12 million team option for 2025.

Pepiot, 26, went 2-1 with a 2.14 ERA in eight appearances last season for the Dodgers. The right-handed pitcher went 3-0 with a 3.47 ERA in nine games in 2022. He will be eligible for arbitration in 2026.

Deluca, 25, hit .262 with two home runs, six RBIs and a stolen base in 24 games last season for the Dodgers. He made his MLB debut June 7. Deluca is eligible for arbitration in 2027.

Glasnow is expected to fit into a rotation that also features Walker Buehler, Bobby Miller, Ryan Yarbrough and Emmet Sheehan. Veteran ace Clayton Kershaw, a free agent, also could rejoin the rotation if he decides to sign with the Dodgers.

Glasnow is due $25 million in 2024.

