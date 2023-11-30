Trending
MLB
Nov. 30, 2023 / 8:39 AM

Reds to sign pitchers Nick Martinez, Emilio Pagan

By Alex Butler
Relief pitcher Nick Martinez went 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA over 63 appearances last season for the San Diego Padres. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI
1 of 5 | Relief pitcher Nick Martinez went 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA over 63 appearances last season for the San Diego Padres. File Photo by Archie Carpenter/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 30 (UPI) -- The Cincinnati Reds agreed to sign right-handed pitchers Nick Martinez and Emilio Pagan.

Sources told ESPN, Fox Sports and MLB.com about the pacts Wednesday night. The transactions are pending physicals.

Martinez is expected to sign a two-year, $26 million pact, which includes an opt-out after 2024. Pagan agreed to a two-year, $16 million contract. His deal includes an $8 million player option for 2025.

Martinez, 33, went 6-4 with a 3.43 ERA over 63 appearances last season for the San Diego Padres. He made six starts. The veteran starter/relief pitcher went 27-38 with a 4.31 ERA over his first 198 MLB appearances.

Martinez went 4-4 with a 3.47 ERA in 47 games in 2022 for the Padres. He made his MLB debut in 2014 for the Texas Rangers. He joined the Padres in 2022 as a free agent.

Pagan, 32, went 5-2 with a 2.99 ERA in 66 appearances last season for the Minnesota Twins. The right-handed relief pitcher went 4-6 with a 4.43 ERA over 59 appearances in 2022 for the Twins. He owns a career 22-18 record with a 3.71 ERA over 369 career appearances.

Pagan made his MLB debut in 2017 for the Seattle Mariners. He also spent time with the Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays and Padres.

The Reds owned the third-worst pitching staff in the National League last season, in terms of ERA (4.83). They allowed the third-most home runs (222) in baseball.

Reds starters logged the third-highest ERA (5.43) and allowed the third-most earned runs in MLB. The Reds' bullpen logged 652 1/3 innings, the second-most in the National League.

