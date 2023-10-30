Trending
Oct. 30, 2023 / 11:44 PM

World Series: Pitching, Seager blast lead Rangers past Diamondbacks in Game 3

By Alex Butler
Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hits a two-run home run in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the 2023 World Series on Monday at Chase Field in Phoenix. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Texas Rangers shortstop Corey Seager hits a two-run home run in the third inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 3 of the 2023 World Series on Monday at Chase Field in Phoenix. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 30 (UPI) -- An injury forced Max Scherzer off the mound amid a masterful pitching performance, but the Texas Rangers bullpen continued to thwart the Arizona Diamondbacks for a 3-1 win in Game 3 of the World Series on Monday in Phoenix.

Scherzer, who experienced back tightness, allowed just two hits and no runs over the first three innings. Shortstop Corey Seager powered the Rangers offense. His 421-foot, two-run homer in the third proved to be the decisive blow of Game 3.

The Rangers now own a 2-1 lead in the series. Game 4 will be Tuesday at Chase Field in Phoenix.

"We just battled," second baseman Marcus Semien, who recorded an RBI single, said on the Fox broadcast. "We had to come through in big situations."

Semien drove in the game's first run with his single to center field in the top of the third. Seager stepped up to the plate next and hit the first pitch of that exchange with pitcher Brandon Pfaadt to right field, pushing the Rangers lead to 3-0.

Rangers starter Jon Gray entered the game in the fourth in relief of Scherzer. He retired the first eight batters he faced and held the Diamondbacks to one hit and no runs over three innings.

Rangers reliever Josh Sborz was called in to pitch in the bottom of the seventh. He allowed just one hit and no runs in the inning. Aroldis Chapman replaced Sborz in the eighth.

He went on to allow the Diamondbacks' lone run, which came on an RBI single from shortstop Geraldo Perdomo. Chapman escaped the inning when Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte grounded into a double play two at-bats later.

Jose Leclerc took the ball for the Rangers in the ninth. The relief pitcher retired the Diamondbacks in order to secure the victory.

Seager went 1 for 4 with two RBIs, a walk and a run scored for the Rangers. Semien also went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a walk. Left fielder Evan Carter went 2 for 3 with a walk for the Rangers.

Diamondbacks designated hitter Tommy Pham went 2 for 4 in the loss.

Rangers star right fielder Adolis Garcia, who went 0 for 3 with a walk and a strikeout, left the game in the eighth inning after experiencing tightness in his upper body. Rangers manager Bruce Bochy told reporters that Scherzer and Garcia will be further examined to determine the extent of their injuries and future availability.

"We are a deep group," Gray said on the Fox broadcast. "We will see what happens with both those guys. Adoils has been the heart and soul of our team, but we are a deep group."

Game 4 will be at 8:03 p.m. EDT on Tuesday in Phoenix. All meetings for the best-of-seven game series will air on Fox.

