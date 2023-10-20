Diamondbacks carry momentum into Game 4 after first NLCS win since 2001

1 of 5 | Arizona Diamondbacks left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. celebrates after hitting an RBI double in the seventh inning against the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 3 of the NLCS on Thursday at Chase Field in Phoenix. Photo by Rick D'Elia/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 20 (UPI) -- Arizona Diamondbacks players say they've recaptured momentum after a walk-off win over the Philadelphia Phillies, resulting in their first victory in a National League Championship Series in nearly 22 years. That thrust of positivity came mostly off the bat of second baseman Ketel Marte and the throwing arm of pitcher Brandon Phaadt, who led the Diamondbacks to a 2-1 win over the Phillies in Game 3 on Thursday in Phoenix. Advertisement

Arizona, which dropped the first two games of the best-of-seven matchup, can tie the series Friday in Game 4.

"It felt great to pick up the team," Pfaadt, who allowed just two hits and no runs or walks over 5 2/3 innings, told reporters. "We went down 2-0 and that was a big win for us.

"We knew that going in. Coming out with that win helps us get momentum on our side. We will see where it takes us."

Marte ended the game with a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning at Chase Field. He went 3 for 5 in the victory. Left fielder Lourdes Gurriel Jr. and designated hitter Pavin Smith recorded two hits apiece.

"Having Ketel and all those guys, we are going to start getting hot," said Pfaadt, who also issued nine strikeouts. "We are going to be a dangerous team."

Neither team scored through the first six innings of Game 3. The Phillies took an initial edge when first baseman Bryce Harper scored on a wild pitch in the top of the seventh. But Gurriel quickly tied the score with an RBI double in the bottom of the inning.

Phillies relief pitcher Craig Kimbrel walked Gurriel to start the bottom of the ninth. Smith followed with a single.

Diamondbacks third baseman Emmanuel Rivera reached base on a fielder's choice in the next exchange. Phillies shortstop Trea Turner fielded that ball and threw to catcher J.T. Realmuto, who tagged Gurriel out at home, preventing what would have been a game-winning run.

But Kimbrel then issued another walk to shortstop Geraldo Perdomo, bringing Marte to the plate.

The veteran infielder watched a four-seam fastball buzz by for a first-pitch called strike. He then drove his bat above the strike zone, making contact with another 90.7-mph heater.

He looped that pitch into right center, allowing Smith to race in from third base for the winning run and giving the Diamondbacks their first win in a National League Championship Series since they beat the Atlanta Braves in Game 5 of a 2001 game for the pennant.

Phillies starter Ranger Suarez allowed three hits over 5 1/3 scoreless innings. He made seven strikeouts and issued only one walk. No Phillies players registered more than one hit.

The Diamondbacks will host the Phillies in Game 4 at 8:07 p.m. Friday in Phoenix.

