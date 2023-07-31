Angels trade for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron

1/5

First baseman C.J. Cron hit .260 through 56 games this season for the Colorado Rockies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk, first baseman C.J. Cron and cash considerations from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for two minor-league pitchers, the teams announced. The Rockies and Angels announced the swap Sunday night. The Angels will send left-handed pitcher Mason Albright and right-handed pitcher Jake Madden to the Rockies in the transaction. Advertisement

Grichuk, 31, hit a career-high .308 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs through 64 games this season for the Rockies. The 10-year veteran hit .251 with 183 home runs over his first 1,087 career appearances. He previously spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals.

Grichuk is set for free agency this off-season.

Cron, 33, hit .260 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs through 56 games this season with the Rockies. The 10-year veteran hit .260 with 186 home runs through his first 1,034 career appearances. Cron hit .257 with 29 home runs and a career-high 102 RBIs in 2022 en route to an All-Star selection.

He spent his first four seasons with the Angels. Cron also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers.

He is set for free agency next off-season.

Madden, 21, is the No. 20 prospect in the Rockies organization. He went 2-7 with a 5.46 ERA through 14 starts this season for the Inland Empire 66ers, a Class A affiliate of the Angels.

Albright, 20, is the No. 21 prospect in the Rockies system. He went 9-4 with a 3.62 ERA through 15 games this season for the 66ers.

The Angels (55-51) will face the Atlanta Braves (67-36) at 7:20 p.m. EDT Monday in Atlanta. The Rockies (41-64) will host the San Diego Padres (52-54) at 8:40 p.m. Monday in Denver.