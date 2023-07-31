Advertisement
MLB
July 31, 2023 / 7:47 AM

Angels trade for Rockies OF Randal Grichuk, 1B C.J. Cron

By Alex Butler
1/5
First baseman C.J. Cron hit .260 through 56 games this season for the Colorado Rockies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
First baseman C.J. Cron hit .260 through 56 games this season for the Colorado Rockies. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels acquired outfielder Randal Grichuk, first baseman C.J. Cron and cash considerations from the Colorado Rockies in exchange for two minor-league pitchers, the teams announced.

The Rockies and Angels announced the swap Sunday night. The Angels will send left-handed pitcher Mason Albright and right-handed pitcher Jake Madden to the Rockies in the transaction.

Advertisement

Grichuk, 31, hit a career-high .308 with eight home runs and 27 RBIs through 64 games this season for the Rockies. The 10-year veteran hit .251 with 183 home runs over his first 1,087 career appearances. He previously spent time with the Toronto Blue Jays and St. Louis Cardinals.

Grichuk is set for free agency this off-season.

RELATED Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton

Cron, 33, hit .260 with 11 home runs and 32 RBIs through 56 games this season with the Rockies. The 10-year veteran hit .260 with 186 home runs through his first 1,034 career appearances. Cron hit .257 with 29 home runs and a career-high 102 RBIs in 2022 en route to an All-Star selection.

He spent his first four seasons with the Angels. Cron also played for the Tampa Bay Rays, Minnesota Twins and Detroit Tigers.

Advertisement

He is set for free agency next off-season.

RELATED Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson

Madden, 21, is the No. 20 prospect in the Rockies organization. He went 2-7 with a 5.46 ERA through 14 starts this season for the Inland Empire 66ers, a Class A affiliate of the Angels.

Albright, 20, is the No. 21 prospect in the Rockies system. He went 9-4 with a 3.62 ERA through 15 games this season for the 66ers.

The Angels (55-51) will face the Atlanta Braves (67-36) at 7:20 p.m. EDT Monday in Atlanta. The Rockies (41-64) will host the San Diego Padres (52-54) at 8:40 p.m. Monday in Denver.

RELATED Angels trade for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito

Latest Headlines

Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
MLB // 30 minutes ago
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
July 31 (UPI) -- The Texas Rangers, who recently added Max Scherzer to their rotation, acquired Jordan Montgomery and Chris Stratton in a trade with the St. Louis Cardinals, further bolstering their pitching staff, the teams announced.
Dodgers trading for White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly
MLB // 2 days ago
Dodgers trading for White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly
July 28 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Dodgers agreed to a trade with the Chicago White Sox, acquiring pitchers Lance Lynn and Joe Kelly.
Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson
MLB // 3 days ago
Marlins trade for Mets relief pitcher David Robertson
July 28 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins acquired relief pitcher David Robertson in a trade from the New York Mets, the teams announced early Friday.
Angels trade for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito
MLB // 3 days ago
Angels trade for White Sox pitcher Lucas Giolito
July 27 (UPI) -- The Los Angeles Angels added another quality starting pitcher to their rotation, acquiring Lucas Giolito in a trade with the Chicago White Sox, the teams announced.
MLB signs commissioner Rob Manfred through 2029
MLB // 4 days ago
MLB signs commissioner Rob Manfred through 2029
July 26 (UPI) -- MLB team owners voted to extend commissioner Rob Manfred's contract through the 2029 season, the league announced Wednesday.
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
MLB // 4 days ago
Braves complete first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884
July 26 (UPI) -- Michael Harris II, Matt Olson and Austin Riley teamed up for a rare baseball feat in an Atlanta Braves loss to the Boston Red Sox, completing the first 8-3-5 triple play since 1884.
Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
MLB // 6 days ago
Braves trade for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson, Taylor Hearn
July 24 (UPI) -- The Atlanta Braves added depth to their strong bullpen Monday, trading for relief pitchers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn, the team announced.
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff give emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speeches
MLB // 6 days ago
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff give emotional Baseball Hall of Fame speeches
July 24 (UPI) -- Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff were nearly brought to tears as they gave induction speeches for the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame. The former baseball stars detailed their families and journeys to Cooperstown, N.Y.
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff set for Sunday Baseball Hall of Fame induction
MLB // 1 week ago
Scott Rolen, Fred McGriff set for Sunday Baseball Hall of Fame induction
July 21 (UPI) -- Scott Rolen and Fred McGriff will become the newest players inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday in Cooperstown, N.Y. The induction ceremony will air at 1:30 p.m. EDT on MLB Network and MLB.com.
Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels drop Yankees to last place, 1-4 since All-Star break
July 19 (UPI) -- Patrick Sandoval allowed just two hits and one run over 7 1/3 innings, leading the Los Angeles Angels to another victory and giving the New York Yankees a 1-4 record since the All-Star break.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
U.S. cyclist Magnus White dies at age 17
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
Mike McDaniel steers Dolphins with 'opportunity cost' mantra
Dodgers trading for White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly
Dodgers trading for White Sox pitchers Lance Lynn, Joe Kelly
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
Rangers trade for Cardinals pitchers Jordan Montgomery, Chris Stratton
Saturday's Jim Dandy at Saratoga a weekend horse racing highlight
Saturday's Jim Dandy at Saratoga a weekend horse racing highlight
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement