LSU's Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews lead 2023 MLB Draft

1/5

Ken Griffey Jr.announces the first pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- LSU's Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews became the first teammates in history Sunday night to be selected No. 1 and 2,in an MLB Draft, joining the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals, respectively. Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. announced the Skenes selection Sunday in Seattle. Skenes is the first pitcher to be chosen No. 1 overall since 2018, when the Detroit Tigers picked Casey Mize. Advertisement

"It is taking time to process it," Skenes told MLB Network. "But it's [taken] a lot of work, surrounding myself with the right people and doing the right things for a long period of time."

Skenes, 21, logged the second-best ERA (1.69) in the nation in the most innings pitched (122 2/3) to help the Tigers win the 2023 College World Series.

He led college baseball with 209 total strikeouts and 15.33 per nine innings. Skenes also allowed just 5.28 hits per nine innings, the fifth-best mark in the nation.

The 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher, who can eclipse 100 mph with his fastball, went 12-2 and won multiple Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year honors. He also claimed the College World Series Most Outstanding Player Award.

Advertisement

Crews, 21, won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the United States. The star outfielder hit .426, the third-best average in college baseball, in 2023. He also led the nation with 71 walks and 100 runs.

Crews ranked second with 110 hits and a .567 on-base percentage. He hit 18 home runs with 70 RBIs in 71 games for the Tigers.

Franklin Community High School (Ind.) outfielder Max Clark, Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford and South Brunswick High School (N.C.) outfielder Walker Jenkins were the other Top 5 selections. The Detroit Tigers selected Clark at No. 3 overall. Langford and Jenkins were taken No. 4 and 5 overall, respectively, by the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins.

Shortstop Jacob Wilson (Oakland Athletics), pitcher Rhett Lowder (Cincinnati Reds), catcher Blake Mitchell (Kansas City Royals), pitcher Chase Dollander (Colorado Rockies) and pitcher Noble Meyer (Miami Marlins) rounded out the Top 10 selections.

The Washington Nationals selected Miami third baseman Yohandy Morales at No. 40 overall to start the second round. Coverage for rounds 3 through 10 will start at 2 p.m. EDT Monday on MLB.com.