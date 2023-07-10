Advertisement
MLB
July 10, 2023 / 9:54 AM

LSU's Paul Skenes, Dylan Crews lead 2023 MLB Draft

By Alex Butler
1/5
Ken Griffey Jr.announces the first pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI
Ken Griffey Jr.announces the first pick for the Pittsburgh Pirates at the 2023 MLB Draft on Sunday at Lumen Field in Seattle. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

July 10 (UPI) -- LSU's Paul Skenes and Dylan Crews became the first teammates in history Sunday night to be selected No. 1 and 2,in an MLB Draft, joining the Pittsburgh Pirates and Washington Nationals, respectively.

Seattle Mariners legend Ken Griffey Jr. announced the Skenes selection Sunday in Seattle. Skenes is the first pitcher to be chosen No. 1 overall since 2018, when the Detroit Tigers picked Casey Mize.

Advertisement

"It is taking time to process it," Skenes told MLB Network. "But it's [taken] a lot of work, surrounding myself with the right people and doing the right things for a long period of time."

Skenes, 21, logged the second-best ERA (1.69) in the nation in the most innings pitched (122 2/3) to help the Tigers win the 2023 College World Series.

RELATED Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks

He led college baseball with 209 total strikeouts and 15.33 per nine innings. Skenes also allowed just 5.28 hits per nine innings, the fifth-best mark in the nation.

The 6-foot-6 right-handed pitcher, who can eclipse 100 mph with his fastball, went 12-2 and won multiple Pitcher of the Year and Player of the Year honors. He also claimed the College World Series Most Outstanding Player Award.

Advertisement

Crews, 21, won the 2023 Golden Spikes Award as the top amateur baseball player in the United States. The star outfielder hit .426, the third-best average in college baseball, in 2023. He also led the nation with 71 walks and 100 runs.

RELATED Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups

Crews ranked second with 110 hits and a .567 on-base percentage. He hit 18 home runs with 70 RBIs in 71 games for the Tigers.

Franklin Community High School (Ind.) outfielder Max Clark, Florida outfielder Wyatt Langford and South Brunswick High School (N.C.) outfielder Walker Jenkins were the other Top 5 selections. The Detroit Tigers selected Clark at No. 3 overall. Langford and Jenkins were taken No. 4 and 5 overall, respectively, by the Texas Rangers and Minnesota Twins.

Shortstop Jacob Wilson (Oakland Athletics), pitcher Rhett Lowder (Cincinnati Reds), catcher Blake Mitchell (Kansas City Royals), pitcher Chase Dollander (Colorado Rockies) and pitcher Noble Meyer (Miami Marlins) rounded out the Top 10 selections.

The Washington Nationals selected Miami third baseman Yohandy Morales at No. 40 overall to start the second round. Coverage for rounds 3 through 10 will start at 2 p.m. EDT Monday on MLB.com.

Read More

Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements

Latest Headlines

Matt Turner, USA edge Canada in Gold Cup soccer quarterfinals
MLB // 3 hours ago
Matt Turner, USA edge Canada in Gold Cup soccer quarterfinals
July 10 (UPI) -- The United States Men's National Team benefited from a game-tying own goal in extra time before Matt Turner made two clutch saves in a penalty session to beat Canada and secure a spot in the Gold Cup semifinals.
Errant throw hits, hospitalizes cameraman at Yankees-Orioles game
MLB // 3 days ago
Errant throw hits, hospitalizes cameraman at Yankees-Orioles game
July 6 (UPI) -- Camera operator Pete Stendel, who was hit in the head by an errant throw during a Baltimore Orioles win over the New York Yankees, was hospitalized for his injuries, the YES Network said.
Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups
MLB // 4 days ago
Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups
July 6 (UPI) -- Two-time champion Pete Alonso will face 2022 runner-up Julio Rodriguez in one of four first-round matchups in the 2023 Home Run Derby, MLB announced.
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
MLB // 4 days ago
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
July 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to choose one of two stars from LSU's College World Series-winning team with the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, wrestling with a Paul Skenes or Dylan Crews decision Sunday in Seattle.
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
MLB // 5 days ago
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
July 5 (UPI) -- Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and Julio Rodriguez were among five players added to the All-Star Game rosters as replacement players for injured baseball stars, MLB announced.
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
MLB // 5 days ago
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
July 5 (UPI) -- Injuries continue to impact the Los Angeles Angels lineup at the midway point of the MLB season, with the team losing Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani in the same game, hours after placing Mike Trout on the injured list.
MLB All-Star Game: Rutschman, Kershaw, Guerrero among reserve selections
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB All-Star Game: Rutschman, Kershaw, Guerrero among reserve selections
July 3 (UPI) -- Adley Rutschman, Clayton Kershaw and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are among reserve selections for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the league announced.
Yankees' Domingo German logs MLB's first perfect game since 2012
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Domingo German logs MLB's first perfect game since 2012
June 29 (UPI) -- New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German needed 99 pitches to achieve baseball immortality, retiring 27 Oakland Athletics batters in order en route to MLB's first perfect game in more than a decade.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized
MLB // 1 week ago
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized
June 28 (UPI) -- Manager Terry Francona wasn't feeling well and was hospitalized, forcing him to miss a Cleveland Guardians game with the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., the Cleveland Guardians announced.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 vs. White Sox
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 vs. White Sox
June 28 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani accomplished yet another first in a career already full of groundbreaking baseball feats, homering twice and striking out 10 batters in a Los Angeles Angels win over the Chicago White Sox.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

U.S. soccer great Megan Rapinoe to retire after 2023 season
U.S. soccer great Megan Rapinoe to retire after 2023 season
Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round
Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round
Matt Turner, USA edge Canada in Gold Cup soccer quarterfinals
Matt Turner, USA edge Canada in Gold Cup soccer quarterfinals
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne creates NIL fund to support female athletes
LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne creates NIL fund to support female athletes
Verifying, Reincarnate rebound from Kentucky Derby losses
Verifying, Reincarnate rebound from Kentucky Derby losses
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement