MLB
July 6, 2023 / 8:26 AM

Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups

By Alex Butler
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will attempt to win a third Home Run Derby title Monday in Seattle. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI
New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso will attempt to win a third Home Run Derby title Monday in Seattle. File Photo by Bob Strong/UPI

July 6 (UPI) -- Two-time champion Pete Alonso will face 2022 runner-up Julio Rodriguez in one of four first-round matchups in the 2023 Home Run Derby, MLB announced.

MLB revealed matchups for the eight-player field Wednesday night. The Home Run Derby will be held Monday in Seattle.

Alonso, who won the contest in 2019 and 2021, is the No. 2 seed in the tournament. The New York Mets first baseman hit 25 home runs with 58 RBIs through his first 78 games this season.

Rodriguez totaled 13 home runs with 47 RBIs and 20 stolen bases through his first 83 games of 2023. The Seattle Mariners outfielder hit 28 home runs and recorded 75 RBIs and 25 stolen bases in 132 games last season.

RELATED Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks

Rodriguez, the 2022 American League Rookie of the Year, lost to San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto in the 2022 Home Run Derby finale, despite totaling a contest-best 82 long balls in the three-round event.

Chicago White Sox centerfielder Luis Robert Jr. is the top seed in the 2023 Home Run Derby. Robert will meet Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman in the first round.

Robert hit 25 home runs through his first 84 games this season, tied with Alonso for the third-most in MLB behind only Shohei Ohtani (31) and Matt Olson (29).

RELATED Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements

Rutschman collected 11 home runs and 36 RBIs through 82 games in 2023.

Texas Rangers outfielder Adolis Garcia will battle Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Randy Arozarena in another first-round matchup.

Garcia totaled 22 home runs and a league-high 71 RBIs through 86 games this season. Arozarena logged 16 home runs and 58 RBIs through 84 games.

RELATED Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts will face Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. in the other first-round matchup.

Betts totaled 23 home runs and 57 RBIs through 83 games in 2023. Guerrero hit 13 homers and logged 54 RBIs.

The winner of the Betts-Guerrero matchup will meet Alonso or Rodriguez in the second round. The winner of the Robert-Rutschman matchup will face Garcia or Arozarena for a spot in the finale.

Home Run Derby seeds were determined by player home run totals through July 4.

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby will air at 8 p.m. EDT Monday on ESPN. The All-Star Game will air at 8 p.m. Tuesday on Fox.

Advertisement