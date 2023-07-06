Errant throw hits, hospitalizes cameraman at Yankees-Orioles game

July 6 (UPI) -- Camera operator Pete Stendel, who was hit in the head by an errant throw during a Baltimore Orioles win over the New York Yankees, was hospitalized for his injuries, the YES Network said.

Stendel, who was working for the nework, was in a camera well to the right of first base when the incident happened Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

The YES Network said Wednesday night that Stendel, who was placed on a stretcher and wheeled off the field, was conscious and undergoing tests at a hospital.

Spokesman Eric Handler said Thursday morning that the YES Network remains in contact with Stendel, but he did not provide an update on his condition.

The Yankees led the Orioles 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning during the scary event.

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer started the play by tossing a 90.9-mph slider to Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe. Volpe swung and hit the offering to Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier. Frazier then flipped a throw to shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Henderson stepped on second base for an out. He then attempted a double play with a throw to first, but the ball sailed over first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and hit Stendel in the head as he stood behind his camera.

Stendel immediately fell to the ground. Medical personnel tended to him before he was loaded on a stretcher and taken off the field on a cart.

Fans in the stadium cheered "MVP" for Stendel, who raised his hand for a peace sign as he rode out of the field.

"I'm definitely praying for him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "It was good to see him coherent and raising his hand going off. I saw it pretty well right away. It was very scary. ... Obviously, a difficult scene there and I'm just hoping he's OK."

The game resumed after a 17-minute delay. Henderson told reporters after the game that he also was praying for Stendel.

"It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he's doing all right," Henderson said of his throw. "My prayers go out to him. I'm just thankful for the guys who rushed over there to him to help him."