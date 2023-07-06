Trending
Advertisement
MLB
July 6, 2023 / 11:53 AM

Errant throw hits, hospitalizes cameraman at Yankees-Orioles game

By Alex Butler

July 6 (UPI) -- Camera operator Pete Stendel, who was hit in the head by an errant throw during a Baltimore Orioles win over the New York Yankees, was hospitalized for his injuries, the YES Network said.

Stendel, who was working for the nework, was in a camera well to the right of first base when the incident happened Wednesday at Yankee Stadium in New York.

Advertisement

The YES Network said Wednesday night that Stendel, who was placed on a stretcher and wheeled off the field, was conscious and undergoing tests at a hospital.

Spokesman Eric Handler said Thursday morning that the YES Network remains in contact with Stendel, but he did not provide an update on his condition.

The Yankees led the Orioles 1-0 in the bottom of the fifth inning during the scary event.

Orioles pitcher Dean Kremer started the play by tossing a 90.9-mph slider to Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe. Volpe swung and hit the offering to Orioles second baseman Adam Frazier. Frazier then flipped a throw to shortstop Gunnar Henderson.

Advertisement

Henderson stepped on second base for an out. He then attempted a double play with a throw to first, but the ball sailed over first baseman Ryan O'Hearn and hit Stendel in the head as he stood behind his camera.

RELATED Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks

Stendel immediately fell to the ground. Medical personnel tended to him before he was loaded on a stretcher and taken off the field on a cart.

Fans in the stadium cheered "MVP" for Stendel, who raised his hand for a peace sign as he rode out of the field.

"I'm definitely praying for him," Yankees manager Aaron Boone told reporters. "It was good to see him coherent and raising his hand going off. I saw it pretty well right away. It was very scary. ... Obviously, a difficult scene there and I'm just hoping he's OK."

RELATED Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements

The game resumed after a 17-minute delay. Henderson told reporters after the game that he also was praying for Stendel.

"It just happened to be in the wrong spot, and I hope he's doing all right," Henderson said of his throw. "My prayers go out to him. I'm just thankful for the guys who rushed over there to him to help him."

Advertisement

Read More

Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups

Latest Headlines

Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups
MLB // 4 hours ago
Alonso-Rodriguez among first-round Home Run Derby matchups
July 6 (UPI) -- Two-time champion Pete Alonso will face 2022 runner-up Julio Rodriguez in one of four first-round matchups in the 2023 Home Run Derby, MLB announced.
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
MLB // 8 hours ago
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
July 6 (UPI) -- The Pittsburgh Pirates are expected to choose one of two stars from LSU's College World Series-winning team with the top pick in the 2023 MLB Draft, wrestling with a Paul Skenes or Dylan Crews decision Sunday in Seattle.
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
MLB // 1 day ago
Tucker, Franco, Rodriguez among MLB All-Star Game replacements
July 5 (UPI) -- Kyle Tucker, Wander Franco and Julio Rodriguez were among five players added to the All-Star Game rosters as replacement players for injured baseball stars, MLB announced.
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
MLB // 1 day ago
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
July 5 (UPI) -- Injuries continue to impact the Los Angeles Angels lineup at the midway point of the MLB season, with the team losing Anthony Rendon and Shohei Ohtani in the same game, hours after placing Mike Trout on the injured list.
MLB All-Star Game: Rutschman, Kershaw, Guerrero among reserve selections
MLB // 3 days ago
MLB All-Star Game: Rutschman, Kershaw, Guerrero among reserve selections
July 3 (UPI) -- Adley Rutschman, Clayton Kershaw and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. are among reserve selections for the 2023 MLB All-Star Game, the league announced.
Yankees' Domingo German logs MLB's first perfect game since 2012
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Domingo German logs MLB's first perfect game since 2012
June 29 (UPI) -- New York Yankees pitcher Domingo German needed 99 pitches to achieve baseball immortality, retiring 27 Oakland Athletics batters in order en route to MLB's first perfect game in more than a decade.
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized
MLB // 1 week ago
Cleveland Guardians manager Terry Francona hospitalized
June 28 (UPI) -- Manager Terry Francona wasn't feeling well and was hospitalized, forcing him to miss a Cleveland Guardians game with the Kansas City Royals in Kansas City, Mo., the Cleveland Guardians announced.
Angels' Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 vs. White Sox
MLB // 1 week ago
Angels' Shohei Ohtani homers twice, strikes out 10 vs. White Sox
June 28 (UPI) -- Shohei Ohtani accomplished yet another first in a career already full of groundbreaking baseball feats, homering twice and striking out 10 batters in a Los Angeles Angels win over the Chicago White Sox.
Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'
MLB // 1 week ago
Rays bench SS Wander Franco as manager cites not being 'best teammate'
June 23 (UPI) -- The Tampa Bay Rays benched star shortstop Wander Franco for at least two games because of concerns about his frustration and ability to be a good teammate, manager Kevin Cash told reporters.
Dodgers out-duel Ohtani behind Freeman homer, 2-hitter
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Dodgers out-duel Ohtani behind Freeman homer, 2-hitter
June 22 (UPI) -- Freddie Freeman launched a 426-foot homer off Shohei Ohtani and seven pitchers combined for a 2-hit shutout, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant win over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3
Swiatek, Djokovic advance, Sakkari upset on Wimbledon's Day 3
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
Celtics trade Grant Williams to Mavericks
Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round
Wimbledon: Sofia Kenin, 16-year-old Mirra Andreeva advance to third round
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
Major League Baseball Draft: LSU teammates expected to be top picks
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
Angels place Trout on IL; Ohtani, Rendon injured vs. Padres
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement