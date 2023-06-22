Trending
Advertisement
MLB
June 22, 2023 / 8:40 AM

Dodgers out-duel Ohtani behind Freeman homer, 2-hitter

By Alex Butler
1/5
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hits a solo home run to center off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the fourth inning Wednesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hits a solo home run to center off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the fourth inning Wednesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Freddie Freeman launched a 426-foot homer off Shohei Ohtani and seven pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant win over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif.

"Bullpen games are incredibly hard to navigate," Freeman, who went 1 for 4 on Wednesday at Angel Stadium, told reporters. "I thought they did an incredible job. Sometimes off days are good and [Monday] was a good off day for us.

Advertisement

Ohtani allowed five hits and one run and issued two walks and 12 strikeouts over seven innings to drop to 6-3 this season. He went 0 for 3 at the plate.

Outside of infielder Luis Rengifo, who went 2 for 3, Angels batters went 0 for 24 in the loss.

Ohtani retired outfielder Mookie Betts, Freeman and catcher Will Smith in order in the top of the first. He allowed just one base runner through the first three innings.

Freeman then broke the deadlock in the top of the fourth. The Dodgers first baseman fouled off the first offering of that exchange with Ohtani. The Angels star then heaved in an 85.4-mph cutter. Freeman smashed that pitch to center for a 106-mph solo homer.

Advertisement

Dodgers pitchers allowed just one hit, a Rengifo double, through the first four innings. Rengifo hit a single in the bottom of the fifth for the Angels' last hit.

RELATED Rockies mourn former pitcher, broadcaster George Frazier

Relief pitcher Jacob Webb replaced Ohtani on the mound in the top of the eighth. Aaron Loup replaced Webb in the top of the ninth. Dodgers second baseman Miguel Vargas smacked a 383-foot solo shot to right center in Loup's second exchange for the final run of the night.

Dodgers starter Brusdar Graterol did not allow a hit or run through the first two innings of the contest, but was not on record for a decision. Relief pitcher Victor Gonzalez allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings of work to improve to 2-2 this season. Yency Almonte allowed the other hit in 1 1/3 innings in relief of Gonzalez.

Fellow Dodgers relievers Alex Vesia, Ryan Brasier and Caleb Ferguson did not allow a hit or run over the next 3 1/3 innings. Evan Phillips retired the Angels in order in the ninth to earn his ninth save this season.

RELATED Willie Mays emotional about 2024 Cardinals-Giants game at USA's oldest ballpark

Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward went 2 for 2 with a walk. Vargas went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Advertisement

The Angels (41-35) will face the Colorado Rockies (29-48) at 8:40 p.m. EDT Friday in Denver. The Dodgers (41-33) will host the Houston Astros (41-34) at 10:10 p.m. Friday in Los Angeles.

Read More

Jo Adell smashes 514-foot homer, longest in MLB Statcast history

Latest Headlines

Blue Jays ruffle ace Sandy Alcantara, take series vs. Marlins
MLB // 17 hours ago
Blue Jays ruffle ace Sandy Alcantara, take series vs. Marlins
MIAMI, June 21 (UPI) -- Toronto Blue Jays batters reached base six times as part of a 5-run second inning against reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara, sparking a 6-3 win over the Miami Marlins on Wednesday in Miami.
Jo Adell smashes 514-foot homer, longest in MLB Statcast history
MLB // 23 hours ago
Jo Adell smashes 514-foot homer, longest in MLB Statcast history
June 21 (UPI) -- Salt Lake Bees fans might have been sad about another loss, but they were awed by the longest home run of the Statcast era, with Jo Adell smacking a 514-foot blast out of Smith's Ballpark.
Rockies mourn former pitcher, broadcaster George Frazier
MLB // 1 day ago
Rockies mourn former pitcher, broadcaster George Frazier
June 20 (UPI) -- The Colorado Rockies said they were deeply saddened to announce the death of former pitcher and broadcaster George Frazier, who died at 68.
Willie Mays emotional about 2024 Cardinals-Giants game at USA's oldest ballpark
MLB // 1 day ago
Willie Mays emotional about 2024 Cardinals-Giants game at USA's oldest ballpark
June 20 (UPI) -- A 2024 special event game between the St. Louis Cardinals and San Francisco Giants at Rickwood Field, confirmed Tuesday by MLB, continues to trigger emotions from Willie Mays, who played there nearly 75 years ago.
Joey Votto homers in return, Reds win MLB-best ninth straight
MLB // 2 days ago
Joey Votto homers in return, Reds win MLB-best ninth straight
June 20 (UPI) -- Veteran first baseman Joey Votto homered and drove in three runs in his return from an injury hiatus, leading the Cincinnati Reds to a win over the Colorado Rockies and into first place in the National League Central.
Marlins' Luis Arraez ties Ty Cobb mark, goes 5 for 5 vs. Blue Jays
MLB // 2 days ago
Marlins' Luis Arraez ties Ty Cobb mark, goes 5 for 5 vs. Blue Jays
June 20 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins second baseman Luis Arraez continued his historic hitting season, going 5 for 5 for the second time in three games to propel a 11-0 shutout of the Toronto Blue Jays in Miami.
Ex-Orioles pitcher Dick 'Turkey' Hall dies at 92
MLB // 2 days ago
Ex-Orioles pitcher Dick 'Turkey' Hall dies at 92
June 19 (UPI) -- Former MLB pitcher and outfielder Dick "Turkey" Hall, who won two World Series titles with the Baltimore Orioles, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 92.
Nationals manager Dave Martinez blames umpire for loss, prints photo of call
MLB // 6 days ago
Nationals manager Dave Martinez blames umpire for loss, prints photo of call
June 15 (UPI) -- Manager Dave Martinez was so angry about a non-call during a loss to the Houston Astros that he printed a photo of the play as part of a postgame outburst, saying the Washington Nationals lost because of the decision.
Mets pitcher Drew Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance use
MLB // 1 week ago
Mets pitcher Drew Smith suspended 10 games for sticky substance use
June 15 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Drew Smith was suspended for 10 games and fined for violating MLB's rules against foreign substance use, the league said.
MLB picks Cardinals, Giants to play at Alabama's historic Rickwood Field in 2024
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB picks Cardinals, Giants to play at Alabama's historic Rickwood Field in 2024
June 14 (UPI) -- The San Francisco Giants will face the St. Louis Cardinals in a special event MLB game in 2024 at historic Rickwood Field in Birmingham, Ala., a baseball source told UPI on Wednesday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Jo Adell smashes 514-foot homer, longest in MLB Statcast history
Jo Adell smashes 514-foot homer, longest in MLB Statcast history
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46
Longtime Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Clark Haggans dies at 46
Celtics to land Porzingis, Smart headed to Grizzlies in 3-team NBA trade
Celtics to land Porzingis, Smart headed to Grizzlies in 3-team NBA trade
Blue Jays ruffle ace Sandy Alcantara, take series vs. Marlins
Blue Jays ruffle ace Sandy Alcantara, take series vs. Marlins
Shark bites oust 619-pound marlin from fishing tourney and $3.5M prize
Shark bites oust 619-pound marlin from fishing tourney and $3.5M prize
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement