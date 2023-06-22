Dodgers out-duel Ohtani behind Freeman homer, 2-hitter

1/5

Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman hits a solo home run to center off Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani during the fourth inning Wednesday at Angel Stadium in Anaheim, Calif. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

June 22 (UPI) -- Freddie Freeman launched a 426-foot homer off Shohei Ohtani and seven pitchers combined for a two-hit shutout, leading the Los Angeles Dodgers to a dominant win over the Los Angeles Angels in Anaheim, Calif. "Bullpen games are incredibly hard to navigate," Freeman, who went 1 for 4 on Wednesday at Angel Stadium, told reporters. "I thought they did an incredible job. Sometimes off days are good and [Monday] was a good off day for us. Advertisement

Ohtani allowed five hits and one run and issued two walks and 12 strikeouts over seven innings to drop to 6-3 this season. He went 0 for 3 at the plate.

Outside of infielder Luis Rengifo, who went 2 for 3, Angels batters went 0 for 24 in the loss.

Ohtani retired outfielder Mookie Betts, Freeman and catcher Will Smith in order in the top of the first. He allowed just one base runner through the first three innings.

Freeman then broke the deadlock in the top of the fourth. The Dodgers first baseman fouled off the first offering of that exchange with Ohtani. The Angels star then heaved in an 85.4-mph cutter. Freeman smashed that pitch to center for a 106-mph solo homer.

Advertisement

Dodgers pitchers allowed just one hit, a Rengifo double, through the first four innings. Rengifo hit a single in the bottom of the fifth for the Angels' last hit.

Relief pitcher Jacob Webb replaced Ohtani on the mound in the top of the eighth. Aaron Loup replaced Webb in the top of the ninth. Dodgers second baseman Miguel Vargas smacked a 383-foot solo shot to right center in Loup's second exchange for the final run of the night.

Dodgers starter Brusdar Graterol did not allow a hit or run through the first two innings of the contest, but was not on record for a decision. Relief pitcher Victor Gonzalez allowed one hit in 1 1/3 innings of work to improve to 2-2 this season. Yency Almonte allowed the other hit in 1 1/3 innings in relief of Gonzalez.

Fellow Dodgers relievers Alex Vesia, Ryan Brasier and Caleb Ferguson did not allow a hit or run over the next 3 1/3 innings. Evan Phillips retired the Angels in order in the ninth to earn his ninth save this season.

Dodgers outfielder Jason Heyward went 2 for 2 with a walk. Vargas went 1 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored.

Advertisement

The Angels (41-35) will face the Colorado Rockies (29-48) at 8:40 p.m. EDT Friday in Denver. The Dodgers (41-33) will host the Houston Astros (41-34) at 10:10 p.m. Friday in Los Angeles.