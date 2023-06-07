Trending
MLB
June 7, 2023 / 7:02 AM

Yankees to place Aaron Judge on injured list because of toe injury

By Alex Butler
New York Yankees star Aaron Judge rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
June 7 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is headed to the injured list for the second time this season, manager Aaron Judge told reporters.

Boone said Tuesday night that Judge sustained a contusion and ligament strain in his right big toe. He received a platelet-rich plasma injection during the Yankees 3-2 loss to the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday in New York.

Boone said he could not provide an exact timeline for Judge to return, but said he will miss "days" or "weeks."

"It definitely could have been worse," Boone said. "I feel like he is going to be alright. We just need some time now. Hopefully, it's on the shorter side of things."

Judge hasn't played since he ran into the outfield wall at Dodger Stadium while making a catch against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday in Los Angeles.

The reigning American League MVP is hitting .291 with an American League-high 19 home runs and 40 RBIs through 49 games this season.

Boone said Judge feels better, but now is waiting for swelling to decrease. There is no break or fracture in the injured area.

"Any time you lose Aaron Judge, for any amount of time going on the IL, hopefully it's a short one, but obviously you don't like that," Boone said. "He hopefully avoided something really serious."

Judge spent time on the injured list earlier this year because of a hamstring strain.

"We just gotta do it," Boone said of placing Judge on the injured list. "We were without him for a 10-day stretch earlier. ... We have seen a lot of guys step up. It's another opportunity for someone to step up. That's all we will do. We are going to go out and play our game and expect to still go out there and rack up victories."

Boone said the Yankees also will place pitcher Nestor Cortes on the injured list because of a shoulder strain. Cortes, who missed a start Tuesday, will not resume throwing for up to two weeks.

The left-handed pitcher is 5-2 with a 5.16 ERA through 11 starts this season.

The Yankees (36-26) will host the White Sox (27-35) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Yankee Stadium. They sit in third place in the American League East, 7.5 games behind the division-leading Tampa Bay Rays (44-19).

