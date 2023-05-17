1/5

May 17 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge smashed a 448-foot homer into a maple leaf logo, breaking the display at Toronto's Rogers Center and providing the game-winning runs for the New York Yankees against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Yankees slugger swatted the two-run blast in the top of the eighth inning of the 6-3 victory. Advertisement

Judge's homer was the latest in a hot streak that includes four round-trippers over his last five games and came amid a controversy earlier in the series when critics alleged he was cheating by looking into the Yankees dugout during an at-bat.

The Yankees received more criticism for unfair play Tuesday when starting pitcher Domingo Germain was ejected after a foreign substance check in the fourth inning. Judge said the Yankees were unfazed by the "distractions."

"We are here to play baseball," Judge told reporters. "We are focused on one thing and that's between the lines and what we have to do to win those nine innings and win the game every single night.

"When you have all 25 guys focused on that one thing, any other distraction or any other noise outside of that doesn't bother us."

The Yankees and Blue Jays were tied 3-3 through seven innings Tuesday at Rogers Center. Yankees catcher Jose Trevino started the top of the eighth with a single off Blue Jays relief pitcher Erik Swanson. Yankees second baseman Gleyber Torres then popped out on a bunt attempt.

Judge walked to the plate for the next at-bat. He missed a swing at an 88.1-mph slider on the first pitch of that exchange. He sent Swanson's second offering -- a middle-of-the-plate slider -- deep to center field.

The blast left Judge's bat at 113 mph and sailed 114 feet above the field before it went over the outfield wall, according to Statcast. The ball then slammed into the maple leaf logo on a sign above a section of fans. Judge's blast broke off one of the points on the leaf logo. The homer was hit so hard that the ball then ricocheted back onto the field.

"It was a 3-3 game," Judge said. "Anytime you give your team the lead, it's nice."

Yankees relief pitchers Clay Holmes and Wandy Peralta allowed just one hit and no runs over the final two innings. Torres plated the game's final run with a sacrifice fly in the top of the ninth.

Judge went 1 for 5 with two RBIs, a run scored and three strikeouts in the win. Germain did not allow a hit or a run through the first three innings.

Torres went 2 for 4 with two RBIs in the win. Center fielder Harrison Bader and third baseman Isiah Kiner-Falefa also drove in runs for the Yankees.

Center fielder Kevin Kiermaier went 2 for 4 with a home run for the Blue Jays.

Aaron Judge's home run broke the maple leaf pic.twitter.com/VzEqw09YGW— FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) May 17, 2023

Judge and the Yankees became the subject of controversy because of a mysterious glance he gave the Yankees dugout on Monday in Toronto.

Blue Jays pitcher Jay Jackson told The Athletic that he was told he was "tipping" pitches, or giving the Yankees hints about which types of pitches were coming, during his appearance Monday night.

Judge homered off Jackson after his glance to the dugout.

If the Yankees noticed Jackson's tell -- releasing fastballs quicker than off-speed pitches -- they could potentially have relayed their obseervations to batters from the dugout. Blue Jays sources told The Athletic that Jackson's grip was visible to Yankees first base coach Travis Chapman throughout Monday's game.

Judge, the 2022 American League MVP, has a .375 (6 for 16) batting average with 10 RBIs over his last five games. The Blue Jays (24-18) will host the Yankees (25-19) at 7:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Toronto.