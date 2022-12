1/5

The New York Yankees and outfielder Aaron Judge agreed to a $360 million deal, which will keep the American League MVP under contract through 2031. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

Dec. 7 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge, one of MLB's most coveted free agents, will remain with the New York Yankees after agreeing to a nine-year, $360 million contract with the American League East franchise. Sources told MLB.com, The Athletic and the New York Post about the agreement Wednesday morning. Judge rejected a seven-year, $213.5M deal from the Yankees last off-season. Advertisement

The right fielder went on to hit .311 with a league-leading 62 home runs and 131 RBIs in 2022 en route to American League MVP honors.

Judge, 30, joined the Yankees as the No. 32 overall pick in the 2013 MLB Draft. He earned Rookie of the Year honors in 2017, when he hit an American League-high 52 home runs.

The four-time All-Star owns a career .284 average with 220 home runs and 497 RBIs in 729 games over seven seasons with the Yankees.

Judge now is under contract with the Yankees through the 2031 season.

