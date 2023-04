A bat Babe Ruth used in the 1920s while with the New York Yankees sold for $1.85 million in a private sale. Photo by Paul Thompson/Wikimedia Commons

April 6 (UPI) -- A baseball bat New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth used during the 1920s sold for $1.85 million, a record sale price for a bat, Hunt Auctions announced. Hunt Auctions said Wednesday that the bat sold at a private sale. The bat previously was used at Polo Grounds in New York. Hunt Auction said the bat was photo matched to a picture from the 1921 season. Advertisement

The previous record sale price for a bat was $1.68 million. Ruth also used that bat, which sold last year at Heritage Auctions.

Ruth hit .376 with a league-high 54 home runs and 135 RBIs in 142 games in 1920. He also led the league with 59 homers and 168 RBIs in 1921. Ruth hit .378 that season.

Historic Babe Ruth professional model bat once displayed at Polo Grounds sold for $1,850,000. The bat was assigned the highest grade (GU10) by @PSAcard in addition to being photo matched to 1921 season. World record price for any baseball bat! @Yankees @MLB pic.twitter.com/f5Frx3fVxS— Hunt Auctions (@HuntAuctions) April 5, 2023 Advertisement

"It is without surprise that the Babe has once again pushed yet another sports memorabilia category to record pricing territory," Hunt auctions president David Hunt told ESPN.

"This baseball bat is as close to a work of art as the medium can allow."

The 22-year veteran hit .342 with 714 home runs in 2,503 games during his decorated baseball career. He spent six seasons with the Boston Red Sox before his 15-year tenure with the Yankees. Ruth spent his final season in 1935 with the Boston Braves.

The Hall of Fame pitcher and outfielder was a seven-time World Series champion. He won 1923 MVP honors, the 1924 batting title and the 1916 ERA title.

Ruth died of cancer on Aug. 16, 1948. He was 53.