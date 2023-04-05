Trending
Advertisement
MLB
April 5, 2023 / 1:40 PM

Cardinals manager benches OF Tyler O'Neill after criticizing effort

By Alex Butler
1/5
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill was benched Wednesday before a game against the Atlanta Braves. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill was benched Wednesday before a game against the Atlanta Braves. File photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

April 5 (UPI) -- St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Tyler O'Neill was benched Wednesday, one day after manager Oliver Marmol criticized his effort during a loss to the Atlanta Braves.

O'Neill was absent from the Cardinals lineup ahead of their matchup against the Braves on Wednesday afternoon in St. Louis. He started in center field in four of the Cardinals' first five games of the season. He appeared in the other game as a pinch hitter and outfielder.

Advertisement

Dylan Carlson was listed as the Cardinals' starting center fielder in Wednesday's lineup.

Marmol took issue with O'Neill's effort when he was running the bases in the seventh inning of the Cardinals' 4-1 loss to the Braves on Tuesday in St. Louis.

O'Neill singled to left in the second at-bat of the half inning. Cardinals right fielder Jordan Walker singled in the next at-bat to move O'Neill to second base.

Cardinals designated hitter Juan Yepez flew out in the next at-bat, which brought pinch hitter Brendan Donovan to the plate.

Advertisement

Donovan hit relief pitcher Dylan Lee's third offering of the exchange to right field for another single. O'Neill jumped off second base and rounded third. Braves right fielder Ronald Acuna Jr. fielded the ball and threw to catcher Sean Murphy, who tagged O'Neill out as he slid near home.

RELATED Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized

"We've got a lot of guys playing really hard," Marmol told reporters Tuesday, when asked about O'Neill. "That's not our style of play as far as the effort rounding the bag there. It's unacceptable. ... Your effort is 100% until you are told not to."

O'Neill went 1 for 4 with a strikeout in the loss. He is hitting .294 with a home run and two RBIs this season. The two-time Gold Glove Award winner hit .228 with 14 home runs and 58 RBIs in 96 games last season. O'Neill hit a career-high 34 home runs in 2021.

Marmol said he already "addressed" the situation Tuesday night with the Cardinals outfielder. He reiterated his sentiment Wednesday and said O'Neill will have a chance to "show something different."

RELATED Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan

"I'm just going to continue to get my work in, get my reads in and make sure I'm getting the right jump off the bat and cutting the corners as good as I can, giving it my best effort every time," O'Neill told reporters Wednesday. "I got up through the minor leagues and into the big leagues playing hard and playing scrappy. That's who I am and that's my character. I don't ever want anyone to take that away from me.

Advertisement

"These conversations definitely could have been had in house. ... Should have been handled differently in my opinion, but who's to say?"

The Cardinals will face the Milwaukee Brewers at 8:10 p.m. EDT Friday in Milwaukee.

Read More

Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation

Latest Headlines

Sandy Alcantara logs shutout in fastest Marlins game since 2010
MLB // 4 hours ago
Sandy Alcantara logs shutout in fastest Marlins game since 2010
April 5 (UPI) -- Reigning Cy Young Award winner Sandy Alcantara allowed just three hits in a complete game shutout, leading the Miami Marlins to a win over the Minnesota Twins in the fastest 9-inning game so far of 2023.
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
MLB // 5 hours ago
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
April 5 (UPI) -- Star slugger Manny Machado was ejected after he struck out because of a pitch clock violation during the San Diego Padres' loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
MLB // 1 day ago
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
April 4 (UPI) -- Outfielder Josh Smith was struck in the face by an 88.5-mph fastball and sent to the hospital as the Rangers lost to the Baltimore Orioles in Arlington, Texas.
Iowa-LSU finale is most-viewed women's basketball game on record
MLB // 1 day ago
Iowa-LSU finale is most-viewed women's basketball game on record
April 4 (UPI) -- The LSU-Iowa finale was the most-viewed women's basketball game on record, according to ESPN and Nielsen.
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
MLB // 1 day ago
Los Angeles Angels' Anthony Rendon suspended, fined for grabbing fan
April 4 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels third baseman Anthony Rendon was suspended and fined for a physical interaction with a fan during a game against the Oakland Athletics, MLB announced.
Trout, Ohtani smash homers on back-to-back pitches
MLB // 2 days ago
Trout, Ohtani smash homers on back-to-back pitches
April 3 (UPI) -- Superstar teammates Mike Trout and Shohei Ohtani each hit their first home runs of the season on consecutive pitches as part of a dominant Los Angeles Angels victory over the Oakland Athletics.
Mets' Max Scherzer loves MLB's new pace, and also manipulating pitch clock
MLB // 4 days ago
Mets' Max Scherzer loves MLB's new pace, and also manipulating pitch clock
MIAMI, March 31 (UPI) -- Max Scherzer says he's not a fan of MLB's new pitch clock, but that isn't stopping him from trying to manipulate it for an edge on hitters. The New York Mets ace has added tempo changes to his already lethal arsenal.
Mets down Marlins in Scherzer-Alcantara duel
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets down Marlins in Scherzer-Alcantara duel
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- Thursday's Miami Marlins and New York Mets matchup started as a duel between ace pitchers Max Scherzer and Sandy Alcantara. The Mets ended the night by holding off a Marlins rally to secure their first win of 2023.
Yankees beat San Francisco 5-0 as Aaron Judge hits 422-foot homer
MLB // 5 days ago
Yankees beat San Francisco 5-0 as Aaron Judge hits 422-foot homer
March 30 (UPI) -- Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, who led MLB with 62 home runs in 2022, clubbed baseball's first blast of 2023, sending a 422-foot bomb over the left center field fence Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Mets pitcher Justin Verlander strains arm, put on injured list
MLB // 5 days ago
Mets pitcher Justin Verlander strains arm, put on injured list
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander sustained a right arm injury and will start the 2023 season on the injured list, the team announced Thursday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Golfers prepare for rain, course changes at 2023 Masters
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
Padres' Manny Machado ejected after pitch clock violation
Indiana basketball coaching legend Bob Knight released from hospital
Indiana basketball coaching legend Bob Knight released from hospital
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
Texas Rangers' Josh Smith hit in face with pitch, hospitalized
Tiger Woods says he doesn't know how many more Masters he'll play
Tiger Woods says he doesn't know how many more Masters he'll play
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement