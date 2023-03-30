Trending
Advertisement
MLB
March 30, 2023 / 8:00 PM

Mets down Marlins in Scherzer-Alcantara duel

By Alex Butler
1/5
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer allowed four hits and three runs over six innings to earn his first win of 2023 on Thursday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
New York Mets starting pitcher Max Scherzer allowed four hits and three runs over six innings to earn his first win of 2023 on Thursday in Miami. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- Thursday's Miami Marlins and New York Mets started as a duel between ace pitchers Max Scherzer and Sandy Alcantara. The Mets ended the night by holding off a Marlins rally to secure their first win of 2023.

Scherzer allowed four hits and three runs in the 5-3 triumph at loanDepot park in Miami. Alcantara allowed three hits and three runs.

Advertisement

"It just felt good to get out there and play a game you are either going to win or lose," said Mets center fielder Brandon Nimmo, who drove in three runs.

"It meant something. It was exciting to get back out there."

Nimmo gave the Mets a 1-0 edge with a third-inning RBI sacrifice fly. That stood as the only run through the first five innings. The Mets added two more in the sixth. The Marlins then tied the score in the bottom of the inning, but did not score again.

Advertisement

The Mets plated two more scores in the seventh and used their bullpen to silence the Marlins offense down the stretch as a large group of fans cheered on the road team.

"It felt like a home game," Nimmo said. "There were a lot of 'let's go Mets' chants."

Designated hitter Daniel Vogelbach scored the game's first run on Nimmo's third-inning sacrifice fly. Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor doubled the advantage with another RBI sacrifice fly to center in the top of the sixth.

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil followed with a single two at-bats later. Mets outfielder Starling Marte scored on that play for a 3-0 Mets edge.

Alcantara was then replaced by relief pitcher Andrew Nardi, but the Marlins roared back into the game in the bottom of the inning.

Catcher Jacob Stallings reached base with a leadoff double to spark the rally. Second baseman Luis Arraez followed with a double to the right field fence, resulting in the Marlins' first run.

Scherzer struck out Marlins third baseman Jean Segura in the next exchange. Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper clubbed a two-run, 422-foot homer over the right field fence two pitches later to tie the score.

Advertisement

The Mets answered in the top of the seventh. Marlins relief pitcher Tanner Scott forced a ground out from pinch hitter Tommy Pham to start the half inning.

Third baseman Eduardo Escobar singled to left in the next at-bat. Scott then issued a walk to Mets catcher Omar Narvaez.

Nimmo followed with a line drive double to right center field. Narvaez and Escobar each scored on that play for the game's final runs.

Mets relief pitchers Drew Smith, Brooks Raley, David Robertson combined to allow just one hit and no runs over the final three innings.

Marte and McNeil collected two hits apiece for the Mets. Arraez went 2 for 4 for the Marlins.

"We just kind of beat ourselves today with walks," Marlins manager Skip Schumaker told reporters. "Three of their runs scored were from walks. It was a little uncharacteristic letting free passes on board.

"That's kinda what happened."

The Marlins will host the Mets in the second game of the four-game series at 6:40 p.m. EDT Friday at loanDepot park.

Latest Headlines

Yankees beat San Francisco 5-0 as Aaron Judge hits 422-foot homer
MLB // 5 hours ago
Yankees beat San Francisco 5-0 as Aaron Judge hits 422-foot homer
March 30 (UPI) -- Reigning American League MVP Aaron Judge, who led MLB with 62 home runs in 2022, clubbed baseball's first blast of 2023, sending a 422-foot bomb over the left center field fence Thursday at Yankee Stadium in New York.
Mets pitcher Justin Verlander strains arm, put on injured list
MLB // 5 hours ago
Mets pitcher Justin Verlander strains arm, put on injured list
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- New York Mets pitcher Justin Verlander sustained a right arm injury and will start the 2023 season on the injured list, the team announced Thursday.
Minor leaguers to receive pay increases in first MLB labor deal
MLB // 10 hours ago
Minor leaguers to receive pay increases in first MLB labor deal
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- Minor League Baseball players will receive significant salary increases and be paid year-round as part of a groundbreaking labor deal with MLB, league and union sources told UPI on Thursday morning.
Padres coach, ex-All-Star Matt Williams diagnosed with cancer
MLB // 12 hours ago
Padres coach, ex-All-Star Matt Williams diagnosed with cancer
March 30 (UPI) -- San Diego Padres third base coach Matt Williams, who played 17 MLB seasons, has been diagnosed with colon cancer.
Braves-Nationals, Giants-Yankees to open 2023 Major League Baseball season
MLB // 16 hours ago
Braves-Nationals, Giants-Yankees to open 2023 Major League Baseball season
MIAMI, March 30 (UPI) -- Washington, D.C., and New York City will host the first two games of the 2023 MLB season Thursday afternoon. Fans will be presented with a quicker, action-packed play style this year because of off-season rule changes.
Anthony Volpe, Yankees top prospect, makes opening day roster
MLB // 3 days ago
Anthony Volpe, Yankees top prospect, makes opening day roster
March 27 (UPI) -- Shortstop Anthony Volpe, the New York Yankees' top prospect and No. 5 overall prospect, will be part of the 26-man opening day roster, the team announced.
Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins sustains knee injury
MLB // 1 week ago
Phillies 1B Rhys Hoskins sustains knee injury
March 23 (UPI) -- Philadelphia Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins sustained a knee injury, which required him to be carted off of the field during a spring training game Thursday against the Detroit Tigers.
Astros' Jose Altuve undergoes surgery on WBC injury, out at least 2 months
MLB // 1 week ago
Astros' Jose Altuve undergoes surgery on WBC injury, out at least 2 months
March 23 (UPI) -- Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve underwent surgery on his broken right thumb and isn't expected to resume baseball activities for at least two months, general manager Dana Brown told reporters.
MLB to announce new rule 'clarifications,' commissioner says
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB to announce new rule 'clarifications,' commissioner says
March 22 (UPI) -- MLB will soon announce a "series of clarifications" to its set of new rules, which will be in place for the 2023 season, commissioner Rob Manfred told reporters.
Japan holds off USA for World Baseball Classic title
MLB // 1 week ago
Japan holds off USA for World Baseball Classic title
March 21 (UPI) -- Kazuma Okamoto and Munetaka Murakami each homered and Shohei Ohtani took the mound to shut the door on a late rally to lead Japan to a 3-2 win over Team USA in the World Baseball Classic finale Tuesday in Miami.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Padres coach, ex-All-Star Matt Williams diagnosed with cancer
Padres coach, ex-All-Star Matt Williams diagnosed with cancer
Miami Open: Cirstea upsets heated Sabalenka to reach tennis semifinal
Miami Open: Cirstea upsets heated Sabalenka to reach tennis semifinal
Minor leaguers to receive pay increases in first MLB labor deal
Minor leaguers to receive pay increases in first MLB labor deal
Braves-Nationals, Giants-Yankees to open 2023 Major League Baseball season
Braves-Nationals, Giants-Yankees to open 2023 Major League Baseball season
Yankees beat San Francisco 5-0 as Aaron Judge hits 422-foot homer
Yankees beat San Francisco 5-0 as Aaron Judge hits 422-foot homer
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement