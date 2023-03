1/5

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith (7) led the NFL in completion percentage last season. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

March 7 (UPI) -- The Seattle Seahawks and quarterback Geno Smith agreed to a contract extension, the team announced. The Seahawks announced the agreement Monday night. Sources told ESPN, NFL Network and The Athletic that the pact is worth $105 million and includes $40 million guaranteed at signing. He will earn $28 million in the first year of the pact. Advertisement

Smith completed a league-high 69.8% of his throws and threw for a career-high 4,282 yards, 30 touchdown passes and 11 interceptions in 17 starts last season.

The 2022 Comeback Player of the Year entered the league as a second-round pick in the 2013 NFL Draft, but struggled to find his way onto the field throughout most of his career.

Smith, 32, completed 68.4% of his throws for 702 yards, five touchdowns and one interception in four games in 2021. He then won the starting quarterback job in 2022 after the Seahawks traded Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Smith totaled 6,917 yards, 34 touchdowns and 37 interceptions over his first eight NFL seasons. He led the Seahawks to a 9-8 record en route to his first Pro Bowl appearance last season.