Linebacker Eric Kendricks, who was released Monday, was the Minnesota Vikings' leading tackler in 2022-23. File Photo by Mark Black/UPI | License Photo

March 6 (UPI) -- The Minnesota Vikings released Eric Kendricks, ending the veteran linebacker's eight-year tenure with the franchise, the team announced Monday morning. Kendricks, a 2019 All-Pro, joined the Vikings as a second-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft. He totaled 137 combined tackles. in 17 starts last season. Advertisement

"As a Pro Bowler and team captain, a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and a leader of the Vikings social justice efforts, Eric leaves a powerful, permanent legacy within our organization and the Minnesota community," Vikings general manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah said in a news release.

The transaction will help the Vikings save $9.5 million from their salary cap total. Kendricks signed a five-year, $50 million contract extension in 2018.

Kendricks, 31, logged 919 combined tackles, 54 tackles for a loss, 51 passes defensed, 15 sacks, nine interceptions, six fumble recoveries, four forced fumbles and two touchdowns in 117 career appearances for the Vikings. He totaled a career-high 143 combined tackles and five sacks in 15 starts in 2021-22.

"It is extremely difficult to start more than 100 games in this league, but Eric has been a staple in the locker room since he entered the NFL," Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell said.