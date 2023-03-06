Trending
NFL
March 6, 2023 / 2:41 PM

Florida's Richardson, Georgia's Smith among NFL combine's best

By Alex Butler
Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson speaks to reporters Friday at the 2023 NFL scouting combine at the Indianapolis Convention Center. Photo by Alex Butler/UPI
March 6 (UPI) -- Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson and Georgia defender Nolan Smith were among the stars at the 2023 NFL scouting combine, likely improving their stock for April's NFL Draft.

Richardson wowed onlookers at the annual prospect showcase Saturday at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. The former Gators star logged a 40 1/2 inch vertical jump and a 10-foot, 9-inch broad jump, setting combine records for a quarterback.

Old Dominion tight end Zack Kuntz, Ohio State wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Maryland cornerback Deonte Banks, Clemson defensive tackle Bryan Bresee and Pittsburgh defensive tackle Calijah Kancey were among other top combine performers.

The combine, which includes mental and physical testing for more than 300 prospects, started Tuesday and ended Monday. Additional workouts will be held over the next few weeks on college campuses for other prospects.

RELATED Bryce Young, other QB prospects dismiss size, accuracy concerns at NFL combine

The 2023 NFL Draft will be held April 27-29 in Kansas City, Mo.

Quarterback

Anthony Richardson

Richardson clocked a 4.43-second 40-yard dash, the fastest time among the seven quarterbacks who ran at the combine. He also received a 99 athleticism score from NFL Next Gen Stats, the highest of any prospect at the combine. Richardson was a little inconsistent during his throwing session, but also showed off a very strong arm, with several 60-yard tosses.

Richardson was not a consensus first-round pick in pre-combine mock drafts, but is working his way into the round after his impressive performance in Indianapolis.

"I've watched different films, watching Joe Burrow, Justin Herbert, Josh Allen...I feel like I'm able to do the same things those guys are able to do," Richardson told reporters during his combine news conference. "They are great on their teams. I'm ready to get on my team, in my system and become great like those guys."

RELATED Joey Porter Jr., top NFL Draft cornerback prospects tout confidence, versatility

Alabama's Bryce Young, Kentucky's Will Levis and Ohio State's C.J. Stroud are among the other top quarterback prospects in the class. Young did not participate in combine drills. Stroud and Levis showed off their arm strength during throwing sessions.

Levis received the fourth-highest athleticism score (84) among quarterbacks. Stroud, who did not run a 40-yard dash, put nearly all of his pass attempts on target and showed off terrific short, medium and long accuracy.

Running back

Bijan Robinson, Jahmyr Gibbs

Robinson showed why he entered the combine as the consensus top running back with impressive performances. The former Texas star posted the second-highest athleticism score among running backs at the combine.

He ran a 4.46-second 40-yard dash, which ranked sixth among running backs. His 1.52-second split time was third at the position. Robinson also tied for posting the fourth-longest broad jump, at 10 feet, 4 inches. His 37-inch vertical jump tied for fifth.

Gibbs posted the fourth-best athleticism score for running backs. The former Alabama running back ran a 4.37-second 40-yard dash, second-best among running backs. He also showed off great hands during pass-catching drills

Wide receiver

Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Smith-Njigba was among the most impressive wide receivers at the combine. The former Ohio State star tied for the top athleticism score among wide receivers, but did not participate in the 40-yard dash. His 6.57-second time in the 3-cone drill led all wide receivers.

He also led the position with a 3.93-second shuttle time, the fasted for any wide receiver since 2014. Smith-Njigba posted a 35-inch vertical and 10-foot, 5-inch broad jump.

Tight end

Zack Kuntz

Kuntz's athleticism score (94) was best among tight ends at the combine. The former Old Dominion star ran the second-fastest 40-yard dash (4.55) and logged the best vertical jump (40), broad jump (10.8) and three-cone time (6.87) among tight ends.

He also tied for the most bench press repetitions (23) and logged the second-best shuttle time (4.12) for the position. The 6-foot-7, 255-pound tight end was projected as a mid- to late-round pick in the draft, but could sneak up draft boards due to his performance.

Offensive line

Broderick Jones

Jones clocked the fastest 40-yard dash (4.97) among offensive linemen at the combine. He also was the second-highest rated athlete among tackles.

The 6-foot-5, 311-pound former Georgia lineman was projected as a late first-round pick, but also could sneak up in the order due to his performance in Indianapolis.

Eastern Michigan's Sidy Sow and BYU's Blake Freeland were among other top-testing offensive linemen at the combine.

Defensive line

Bryan Bresee, Calijah Kancey

Bresee, a projected first-round pick, might have worked his way into Top 10 consideration. The former Clemson defensive tackle measured in at 6-foot-5 and nearly 300 pounds, but showed off fantastic balance and agility in speed drills.

Bresee ran a 4.86-second 40-yard dash, fourth-best among defensive tackles. He also ranked inside the Top 10 for bench press repetitions, in the vertical jump and for a 1.71-second 10-yard split.

Kancey was the highest-rated athlete among defensive tackles. The 6-foot-1, 281-pound interior defensive lineman ran a 4.67 40-yard dash, the top time ever clocked for a defensive tackle at the combine. He also clocked the fastest 10-yard split (1.64) for the position.

Edge

Nolan Smith, Adetomiwa Adebawore

Smith authored one of the best performances for any player at the combine. The former Georgia star flew during his 4.39-second 40-yard dash, setting the best time for edge rushers. His 1.52-second 10-yard split and 41 1/2-inch vertical jump also led edge rushers.

Smith's 10-foot, 8-inch broad jump was third best for the position. He is expected to be a first-round pick.

Adebawore posted the third-best vertical jump (37 1/2) and tied for the fourth-best 40-yard dash (4.49) among edge rushers. The former Northwestern star's 40 time was the fastest for any 280-plus pound player at the combine since 2003.

His athleticism score of 97 led all edge rushers and was tied for fourth best at the combine.

Linebacker

Jack Campbell

Campbell clocked the best time among linebackers in the three-cone drill (6.74). The former Iowa star also logged the second-best broad jump (10.8) and vertical leap (37 1/2) for the position.

Campbell, who was tied for the top athleticism score among linebackers, will likely move up draft boards after his showing for NFL talent evaluators.

Safety

Sydney Brown

Next Gen Stats gave Brown the top athleticism score among among safeties at the combine. The former Illinois star posted the fourth-fastest 40 time (4.47) and third-fastest 10-yard split (1.51) at the position.

He also tied for the second-most bench press repetitions and logged the second-longest broad jump (10.10). His 40 1/29-inch vertical tied for third-best among safeties.

Brown isn't projected as a first-round pick, but his athleticism could provide a boost for his future NFL team.

Cornerback

Christian Gonzalez, Emmanuel Forbes, Deonte Banks

Banks logged the second-best athleticism score at the combine. The former Maryland cornerback ran a 4.35-second 40 yard dash, which tied for third at the position.

Banks' 42-inch vertical was best among cornerbacks and third overall. His 11-foot, 4-inch broad jump was second at the position.

Gonzalez, regarded as one of the top cornerback prospects in the draft, ran the sixth-fastest 40-yard dash (4.38) at the position. The former Oregon star tied for the second-best vertical jump (41 1/2) and fourth-best broad jump (11.1).

Forbes weighed in at just 166 pounds as one of the lightest prospects at the combine, but tested out as one of the most athletic cornerbacks. The former Mississippi State defender, known for his ability to create turnovers, tied Banks with a 4.35-second 40-yard dash.

He also tied for the second-fastest 10-yard split (1.48).

Read More

Ohio State's Jaxon Smith-Njigba '100%' healthy at NFL combine

