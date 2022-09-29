Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Sept. 29, 2022 / 7:28 AM

Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 61st homer, ties Roger Maris record

By Alex Butler
1/5
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge hits his 61st home run of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/40f5c3995e84d9437fe1cdfaebd116f5/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge hits his 61st home run of the season against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 29 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge cracked his bat into a 3-2 sinker, sending the pitch into the Toronto Blue Jays bullpen for his long-awaited, record-tying 61st home run and sparking a victory in Toronto.

The 394-foot, two-run homer Wednesday at Rogers Centre tied Roger Maris for the Yankees and American League single-season record, which was set in 1961. Judge's blast also gave the Yankees a decisive lead in the 8-3 victory.

Advertisement

Judge hit his 60th home run -- tying Babe Ruth for the ninth most in a single season -- Sept. 20. He then went on a seven-game home run drought, tied for his second-longest such skid this season.

"There is definitely some relief getting to 61," Judge told reporters. "You try not to think about it, but it definitely creeps into your head. Getting the chance to do it in a Yankee win and when [pitcher] Gerrit Cole ties the all-time [franchise] single-season strikeout record, that's a pretty special day."

Advertisement

The Yankees and Blue Jays were tied at 3-3 through six innings. Yankees left fielder Aaron Hicks led off the seventh with a single to center field. Judge then settled in against Blue Jays relief pitcher Tim Mayza. The left handed pitcher missed the strike zone with his first offering, but then forced a swing and miss on a 1-0 sinker.

Judge took another two balls and fouled off three other pitchers to work the count full. Mayza ended the exchange by throwing a 94.5-mph sinker over the middle of the plate.

Judge whipped his bat through the wind and belted the offering 58 feet above the field before it flew under a fans glove beyond the left field fence and landed in the bullpen. The historic blast traveled 117 mph off his bat and left the field in 3.8 seconds, according to Statcast.

"When I hit it, I thought I got enough, but it had been a couple games since I did that," Judge said. "Once it got over the fence there was relief that now that we were leading the game.

"Getting the chance to tie Roger Maris. ... That's stuff you dream about. It's not even real."

Advertisement

Judge, who went 1 for 4 with a walk, two RBIs and two runs scored, has totaled the seventh-most home runs in a single season in MLB history. He can tie Chicago Cubs legend Sammy Sosa for sixth with two home long balls.

RELATED Cardinals' Albert Pujols bashes 2 homers, reaches 700 for career

Sosa also ranks fifth for his 64 home runs in 2001 and third for his 66 bombs in 1998. St. Louis Cardinals legend Mark McGwire ranks fourth from his 65-homer season in 1999 and second for his 70-homer campaign in 1998. San Francisco Giants legend Barry Bonds set the MLB record with his 73 homer season in 2001.

Judge is on pace to hit two or three more home runs this season, which could put him in the Top 5 for the most ever hit in a single season.

"Getting to be linked with him forever is a moment I'll never forget," Judge said of tying Maris. "I'll definitely cherish it. ... This is something special, but we're not done yet."

The Yankees (96-59) will host the Baltimore Orioles (80-75) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Yankee Stadium.

N.Y. Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 60th home run

The New York Yankee's Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season in the ninth inning on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Judge's run tied Babe Ruth's record and put him on track to best Roger Maris' American League record 61 home runs set in 1961. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Marlins pitcher becomes first in 100-plus years to balk three times in same at-bat Aaron Judge takes historic homer chase to Canada as Yankees battle Blue Jays

Latest Headlines

MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
MLB // 21 hours ago
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- MLB representatives are holding talks with the Atlanta Braves and New York Mets about potential changes to their scheduled series this weekend in Atlanta because of Hurricane Ian' path, the league confirmed Wednesday.
Marlins pitcher becomes first in 100-plus years to balk three times in same at-bat
MLB // 22 hours ago
Marlins pitcher becomes first in 100-plus years to balk three times in same at-bat
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Veteran pitcher Richard Bleier made history -- in an unfortunate manner -- in a Miami Marlins win over the New York Mets, becoming the only MLB player in more than 100 years to be called for three balks during one at-bat
Yankees beat Blue Jays for AL East title, Judge stuck at 60 homers
MLB // 1 day ago
Yankees beat Blue Jays for AL East title, Judge stuck at 60 homers
Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Gleyber Torres drove in three and starter Jameson Taillon allowed two runs over 7 and 1/3 innings in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, clinching the American League East division title for the New York Yankees.
Aaron Judge takes historic homer chase to Canada as Yankees battle Blue Jays
MLB // 2 days ago
Aaron Judge takes historic homer chase to Canada as Yankees battle Blue Jays
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge's historic chase to 61 home runs in 2022 will run north of the U.S. border as the New York Yankees start a three-game series Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.
Marlins, manager Don Mattingly to part ways after season
MLB // 3 days ago
Marlins, manager Don Mattingly to part ways after season
MIAMI, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins and manager mutually agreed to part ways after the 2022 season, the team announced Sunday.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols bashes 2 homers, reaches 700 for career
MLB // 4 days ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols bashes 2 homers, reaches 700 for career
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Slugger Albert Pujols connected for a pair of home runs Friday in the St. Louis Cardinals' 11-0 blitz of the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming only fourth player in history to reach 700 career long balls.
Aaron Judge eyes Yankees-Red Sox rivalry series for historic home run record
MLB // 6 days ago
Aaron Judge eyes Yankees-Red Sox rivalry series for historic home run record
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge is two swings away from breaking Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record. Fans can tune in this week on national TV as the New York Yankees slugger tries for 61 against the rival Boston Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres homers twice in same inning, Yankees pummel Pirates
MLB // 1 week ago
Gleyber Torres homers twice in same inning, Yankees pummel Pirates
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- All eyes might be on Aaron Judge's historic journey through the home run record book, but teammate Gleyber Torres recently got in on the longball trend, with two bombs in the same inning of a New York Yankees victory.
Injured Reds star Joey Votto watches game with fans in the stands
MLB // 1 week ago
Injured Reds star Joey Votto watches game with fans in the stands
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Injured Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto might be out for the season, but that didn't stop him from recently walking through the Great American Ball Park stands to take pictures with, talk to and watch a game with fans.
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 60th homer of 2022, ties Babe Ruth
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 60th homer of 2022, ties Babe Ruth
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge climbed up the single-season home run record book, smacking his 60th of 2022, tying a Babe Ruth record and sparking a New York Yankees comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4
Fantasy football: Six must-start quarterbacks for Week 4
Fantasy football: Joe Mixon among five running backs to avoid in Week 4
Fantasy football: Joe Mixon among five running backs to avoid in Week 4
Fantasy football: Pittman, Higgins among must-start wide receivers for Week 4
Fantasy football: Pittman, Higgins among must-start wide receivers for Week 4
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
MLB mulls potential time changes for Mets-Braves series due to hurricane
Marlins pitcher becomes first in 100-plus years to balk three times in same at-bat
Marlins pitcher becomes first in 100-plus years to balk three times in same at-bat
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement