Trending
Advertisement
MLB
Sept. 28, 2022 / 7:14 AM

Yankees beat Blue Jays for AL East title, Judge stuck at 60 homers

By Alex Butler
1/6
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge celebrates on the field after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch the American League East division title Tuesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/UPI | <a href="/News_Photos/lp/8e2e500164ea3bd5f5115e30a1ab457a/" target="_blank">License Photo</a>
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge celebrates on the field after defeating the Toronto Blue Jays to clinch the American League East division title Tuesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto. Photo by Andrew Lahodynskyj/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 28 (UPI) -- Gleyber Torres drove in three and starter Jameson Taillon allowed two runs over 7 and 1/3 innings in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Blue Jays, clinching the American League East division title for the New York Yankees.

First baseman Anthony Rizzo and outfielder Aaron Hicks also drove in runs in the victory Tuesday at Rogers Centre in Toronto.

Advertisement

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge failed to hit a home run for the seventh-consecutive game and remains stuck at 60 on the season, one behind Roger Maris' single-season franchise record.

"What a year it has been so far," Judge said. "We are definitely not done, but this is a great first step to the ultimate goal: going out there and winning the World Series."

RELATED Aaron Judge takes historic homer chase to Canada as Yankees battle Blue Jays

Judge went 0 for 1 with four walks and two runs scored. Catcher Kyle Higashioka scored two runs and Hicks scored the Yankees' other run. Higashioka went 3 for 4 in the win.

Advertisement

Veteran outfielder George Springer led off the bottom of the first with his 24th home run of the season, giving the Blue Jays an early edge.

The Yankees then poured it on, with five unanswered over the next five innings. Rizzo drove in Higashioka for the first Yankees run with an RBI single in the third. Torres plated Judge with another single in the same frame.

RELATED Aaron Judge eyes Yankees-Red Sox rivalry series for historic home run record

Torres drove in Judge again with an RBI single in the fifth. Hicks plated Higashioka with an RBI double in the sixth. Torres hit another RBI single in the sixth, bringing HIcks home for a 5-1 Yankees lead.

Blue Jays slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. plated the final run of the game with an RBI single in the bottom of the sixth.

Guerrero went 1 for 4 in the loss. Springer went 2 for 4 with an RBI and two runs scored. Blue Jays starter Jose Berrios allowed nine hits and five runs over 5 1/3 innings to drop to 11-7 this season.

RELATED Gleyber Torres homers twice in same inning, Yankees pummel Pirates

Tallion allowed seven hits and issued six strikeouts, in addition to his two earned runs, to improve to 14-5. Yankees closer Lou Trivino allowed one hit over the final 1 2/3 innings to earn his 11th save of the season.

Advertisement

The Blue Jays (87-68) will host the Yankees (95-59) in the series finale at 7:07 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Rogers Centre.

N.Y. Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 60th home run

The New York Yankee's Aaron Judge hits his 60th home run of the season in the ninth inning on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Yankee Stadium in New York City. Judge's run tied Babe Ruth's record and put him on track to best Roger Maris' American League record 61 home runs set in 1961. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Latest Headlines

Aaron Judge takes historic homer chase to Canada as Yankees battle Blue Jays
MLB // 1 day ago
Aaron Judge takes historic homer chase to Canada as Yankees battle Blue Jays
Sept. 26 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge's historic chase to 61 home runs in 2022 will run north of the U.S. border as the New York Yankees start a three-game series Monday against the Toronto Blue Jays in Toronto.
Marlins, manager Don Mattingly to part ways after season
MLB // 2 days ago
Marlins, manager Don Mattingly to part ways after season
MIAMI, Sept. 25 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins and manager mutually agreed to part ways after the 2022 season, the team announced Sunday.
Cardinals' Albert Pujols bashes 2 homers, reaches 700 for career
MLB // 3 days ago
Cardinals' Albert Pujols bashes 2 homers, reaches 700 for career
Sept. 24 (UPI) -- Slugger Albert Pujols connected for a pair of home runs Friday in the St. Louis Cardinals' 11-0 blitz of the Los Angeles Dodgers, becoming only fourth player in history to reach 700 career long balls.
Aaron Judge eyes Yankees-Red Sox rivalry series for historic home run record
MLB // 5 days ago
Aaron Judge eyes Yankees-Red Sox rivalry series for historic home run record
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge is two swings away from breaking Roger Maris' single-season franchise home run record. Fans can tune in this week on national TV as the New York Yankees slugger tries for 61 against the rival Boston Red Sox.
Gleyber Torres homers twice in same inning, Yankees pummel Pirates
MLB // 5 days ago
Gleyber Torres homers twice in same inning, Yankees pummel Pirates
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- All eyes might be on Aaron Judge's historic journey through the home run record book, but teammate Gleyber Torres recently got in on the longball trend, with two bombs in the same inning of a New York Yankees victory.
Injured Reds star Joey Votto watches game with fans in the stands
MLB // 6 days ago
Injured Reds star Joey Votto watches game with fans in the stands
Sept. 22 (UPI) -- Injured Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto might be out for the season, but that didn't stop him from recently walking through the Great American Ball Park stands to take pictures with, talk to and watch a game with fans.
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 60th homer of 2022, ties Babe Ruth
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Aaron Judge hits 60th homer of 2022, ties Babe Ruth
Sept. 21 (UPI) -- Aaron Judge climbed up the single-season home run record book, smacking his 60th of 2022, tying a Babe Ruth record and sparking a New York Yankees comeback win over the Pittsburgh Pirates.
John Stearns, ex-Mets All-Star and coach, dies at 71
MLB // 1 week ago
John Stearns, ex-Mets All-Star and coach, dies at 71
Sept. 16 (UPI) -- Longtime New York Mets catcher and coach John Stearns, who earned four All-Star selections while with the team from 1975 to 1984, died after a long battle with cancer, the team announced Friday. He was 71.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swats 100th homer, sets Blue Jays record
MLB // 1 week ago
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. swats 100th homer, sets Blue Jays record
Sept. 15 (UPI) -- Vladimir Guerrero Jr. not only jumpstarted the Toronto Blue Jays' most-recent win with a 363-foot blast into the bullpen, he also set a franchise record in the process, as the youngest player to hit 100 career home runs.
Yankees' Judge homers twice, moves four behind Maris record
MLB // 2 weeks ago
Yankees' Judge homers twice, moves four behind Maris record
Sept. 14 (UPI) -- New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge is now just four home runs away from tying Roger Maris' single-season franchise record after hit went deep twice in a narrow win over the rival Boston Red Sox in Boston.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Fantasy football: Williams, Herbert, Lawrence among add/drops for Week 4
Fantasy football: Williams, Herbert, Lawrence among add/drops for Week 4
Fantasy football: Pittman, Higgins among must-start wide receivers for Week 4
Fantasy football: Pittman, Higgins among must-start wide receivers for Week 4
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves hospital after single-car accident
Browns DE Myles Garrett leaves hospital after single-car accident
Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules
Hurricane causes shuffling of college, professional sports schedules
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott eyes Week 5 for return
Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott eyes Week 5 for return
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement