Trending
Advertisement
MLB
June 3, 2022 / 12:00 PM

Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi amid 22-29 start

By Alex Butler
1/5
Phillies fire manager Joe Girardi amid 22-29 start
The Philadelphia Phillies failed to reach the playoffs in manager Joe Girardi's first two seasons with the franchise. File Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo

June 3 (UPI) -- The Philadelphia Phillies fired manager Joe Girardi amid a 22-29 start to the 2022 season, the team announced Friday. Bench coach Rob Thomson will assume the role of interim manager for the National League East franchise.

"It has been a frustrating season for us up until this point, as we feel that our club has not played up to its capabilities," Phillies president of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said in a news release.

Advertisement

"While all of us share the responsibility for the shortcomings, I felt that a change was needed and that a new voice in the clubhouse would give us the best chance to turn things around."

The Phillies sit in third place in their division, 12 games behind the first-place New York Mets. They lost seven of their last nine games. They went 11-11 in April. They posted a 10-18 record in May, which they ended with five-consecutive losses.

RELATED NBA, French Open finales, Stanley Cup playoffs, golf tourney fill weekend schedule

The Phillies owned the fourth-highest payroll in MLB in each of the last two seasons. They rank 10th in batting average, 9th in home runs and 18th in ERA so far this season. Phillies starters rank 14th in ERA, while relief pitchers rank 21st in the same category.

Advertisement

The Phillies bullpen is the third-least-used in the National League.

"I believe we have a talented group that can get back on track, and I am confident that Rob, with his experience and familiarity with our club, is the right man to lead us going forward," Dombrowski said.

RELATED Injured Bryce Harper homers in Phillies win vs. Dodgers, out Sunday

Girardi, 57, posted a 132-141 record in parts of three seasons as Phillies manager. He led the team to an 82-80 record in 2021. The former New York Yankees and Florida Marlins manager took over as the Phillies manager in 2020. He led the team to a 28-32 record during that pandemic-shortened campaign.

The Phillies last playoff appearance came in 2011, when they lost to the St. Louis Cardinals in a National League Division Series. Thomson served as the team's bench coach for the past five seasons. The Phillies also fired assistant coach Bobby Meachem, in addition to Girardi.

Quality assurance coach Mike Calitri was promoted to bench coach.

RELATED Castellanos, Schwarber inject energy, pedigree into revamped Phillies

"I am extremely excited for this opportunity and I appreciate the confidence Dave has shown in me," Thomson said of his new role as interim manager. "Having said that, this is an emotional day for me, having worked so closely with Joe for so many years.

Advertisement

"This has been my home now for the last five years and I care deeply about this franchise, this city, our players, our coaches, our staff and our fans. I am ready to lead this team and look forward to getting to work and turning this around."

The Phillies will host the Los Angeles Angels (27-25) at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Latest Headlines

Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
MLB // 2 days ago
Trevino, Carpenter help Yankees crush Angels
June 1 (UPI) -- Catcher Jose Trevino logged three hits and two RBIs to lead the New York Yankees to a 9-1 thrashing of the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium. Yankees pitcher Jordan Montgomery allowed just four hits in the win.
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras
MLB // 2 days ago
Albert Pujols leads Cardinals past Padres with walk-off RBI in extras
June 1 (UPI) -- Future Hall of Famer Albert Pujols gave the St. Louis Cardinals their latest win with a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 10th inning against the San Diego Padres at Busch Stadium.
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez smacks MLB season-long 496-foot homer
MLB // 3 days ago
Marlins' Jesus Sanchez smacks MLB season-long 496-foot homer
May 31 (UPI) -- Miami Marlins center fielder Jesus Sanchez stood near home plate as he watched a second-inning swing result in the longest home run of the 2022 MLB season during a loss to the Colorado Rockies.
MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees
MLB // 1 week ago
MLB reprimands teams for 'unacceptable' accommodations for women employees
MIAMI, May 27 (UPI) -- Several MLB teams "fall embarrassingly below" standards, create an "untenable working environment for women" and deprive women of "equal access to participate" in the game, MLB said in a memo obtained Friday by UPI.
Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees, Rays use social media to share U.S. gun violence stats during game
May 27 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees and the Tampa Bay Rays collaborated during their game Thursday night to use their social media accounts to raise awareness about gun violence in the United States.
New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
MLB // 1 week ago
New York Yankees sign former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter
May 26 (UPI) -- The New York Yankees signed former St. Louis Cardinals star Matt Carpenter to a one-year Major League contract Thursday, the team announced.
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
MLB // 1 week ago
Yankees' Donaldson apologizes to White Sox's Anderson, Jackie Robinson's family for remark
May 26 (UPI) -- New York Yankees infielder Josh Donaldson, who was recently suspended for what MLB called a "disrespectful" comment he made to Tim Anderson, apologized Thursday to the Chicago White Sox star and Jackie Robinson's family.
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
MLB // 1 week ago
Torres, Trevino sneak Yankees past Orioles for MLB-best 30th win
May 25 (UPI) -- Veteran infielder Gleyber Torres homered twice and the New York Yankees became the first MLB team to reach 30 wins this season with a 7-6 extra-innings victory over the Baltimore Orioles.
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
MLB // 1 week ago
Slumping Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jays offense detonate vs. Cardinals
May 25 (UPI) -- Catcher Danny Jansen homered twice and first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. ended a long-ball drought to lead the Toronto Blue Jays to a lopsided victory over the St. Louis Cardinals in St. Louis.
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
MLB // 1 week ago
Reds fan accidentally catches baseball in beer cup, chugs for crowd
May 24 (UPI) -- A Cincinnati Reds fan attempted to catch a foul ball during the team's loss to the Chicago Cubs, but his beer did most of the work, as the souvenir landed in the cup placed directly in front of him.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance
French Open: USA's Coco Gauff clinches first Grand Slam final appearance
NBA Finals: Horford, Celtics shooters shock Warriors with fourth-quarter rally
NBA Finals: Horford, Celtics shooters shock Warriors with fourth-quarter rally
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
Golf: Tom Brady, Aaron Rodgers beat Josh Allen, Patrick Mahomes in The Match
NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'
NFL star J.J. Watt, wife Kealia Ohai expecting first baby: 'Could not be more excited'
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
Nike's Phil Knight, Dodgers' Alan Smolinisky offer to purchase NBA's Trail Blazers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement