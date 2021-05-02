May 2 (UPI) -- Washington Nationals starting pitcher Max Scherzer tossed a complete game before rushing to a local hospital to be with his wife, Erica, for the birth of their third child Sunday night.

Scherzer (2-2) allowed only one run and five hits in Washington's 3-1 win over the Miami Marlins before hustling out of Nationals Park. The Nationals' ace carried a shutout into the ninth inning before Isan Diaz led off with a home run.

The right-hander struck out nine and walked none while throwing 106 pitches in the game, which lasted just two hours and 37 minutes.

"Typical of him to do something cool on an interesting day for him," Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman said. "For him to go complete game and pitch the way he did today and then go over and have a baby with his wife, pretty cool day for him.

"We're happy for him. He never ceases to amaze I guess is the best way to put it."

It was the 12th career complete game for Scherzer, who is a seven-time MLB All-Star selection and three-time Cy Young Award winner.

"He had 23 of 31 first-pitch strikes," Nationals manager Dave Martinez said. "As a starting pitcher, that's what you've got to do."

Zimmerman backed Scherzer with a three-run home run to push the Nationals past the Marlins.