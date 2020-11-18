Nov. 18 (UPI) -- New York Mets second baseman Robinson Cano has been suspended for the entire 2021 MLB season after testing positive for the performance-enhancing drug stanozolol, the league announced Wednesday.

It marks the second PED ban for the 38-year-old Cano, who missed 80 games in the 2018 campaign after testing positive for a diuretic while playing for the Seattle Mariners.

Advertisement

"We were extremely disappointed to be informed about Robinson's suspension for violating Major League Baseball's Joint Drug Prevention and Treatment Program," Mets president Sandy Alderson said in a statement. "The violation is very unfortunate for him, the organization, our fans, and the sport.

"The Mets fully support MLB's efforts toward eliminating performance-enhancing substances from the game."

Under the joint drug agreement between the league and the players' union, a second positive test results in an automatic 162-game suspension. As a result, Cano will forfeit his $24 million salary in the 2021 season.

"I understand that everything that goes into my body, I'm responsible for that," Cano said in a statement.

The Mariners traded Cano to the Mets in December 2018. After struggling during his first season with the club, he rebounded with a .316 batting average and 10 home runs in 49 games in 2020. He was expected to have a significant role in the Mets' first season under new owner Steve Cohen.

Cano, who previously signed a 10-year, $240 million contract with the Mariners, has two years and $48 million left on the deal.