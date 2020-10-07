Oct. 7 (UPI) -- Tampa Bay Rays pitchers combined for a Major League Baseball postseason record 18 strikeouts to beat the New York Yankees in Game 2 of the American League Division Series in San Diego.

Rays starter Tyler Glasnow had 10 strikeouts in the 7-5 win Tuesday at Petco Park. The ALDS is now tied at 1-1 ahead of Game 3 on Wednesday.

"My curveball command could have been more consistent, but it was good," Glasnow told reporters. "I think I left a couple pitches [over the plate] that Giancarlo Stanton got to [for home runs].

"We ended up getting a win, so at the end of the day it's all good."

Glasnow allowed three hits and four runs in five innings to earn the victory. Rays relief pitcher Nick Anderson had four strikeouts. Diego Castillo and Pete Fairbanks recorded two strikeouts apiece out of the Rays bullpen.

Rays left fielder Randy Arozarena hit a 363-foot solo home run off Yankees starter Delvi Garcia for a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. The Yankees answered with a Stanton solo homer in the top of the next inning.

Catcher Mike Zunino then got the lead back for the Rays with a 412-foot, two-run blast to left field in the bottom of the second inning. Rays right fielder Manuel Margot pushed the lead to 5-1 with another two-run blast in the bottom of the third inning.

Aaron Hicks singled for the Yankees in the first at-bat of the fourth inning. Luke Voit then drew a walk to put two runners on base for Stanton. The Yankees slugger worked an even count against Glasnow before he smacked a 1-1 fastball to left field for a 458-foot, three-run homer. The blast cut the Rays lead to one run.

Rays center fielder Kevin Kiermaier plated Joey Wendle with an RBI single in the bottom of the fifth inning. Austin Meadows gave the Rays a 7-4 lead with a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth inning.

Yankees second baseman D.J. LeMahieu brought in the final run of the game with an RBI single in the top of the ninth inning.

Arozarena and Wendle each had two hits for the Rays. Stanton went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Yankees. Garcia allowed one hit and one run in one inning of work for the Yankees.

J.A. Happ allowed five hits and four runs in 2 2/3 innings in relief of Garcia.

"I thought all of [the Rays pitchers] did really well," Rays manager Kevin Cash said. "We limited the damage. We cause a little havoc with walks, but if you take out Stanton's home runs, we pitched really well.

"We needed to find a way to win and we did."

The Yankees battle the Rays in Game 3 at 7:10 p.m. EDT Wednesday in San Diego. Masahiro Tanaka is expected to start for the Yankees. Charlie Morton will pitch for the Rays.

The winner of the series will face the Houston Astros or Oakland Athletics in the American League Championship Series. Houston leads that series 2-0.