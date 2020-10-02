Atlanta Braves' Marcel Ozuna (R) celebrates with teammates after hitting a two-run homer in Game 2 of the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Thursday. The Braves advanced to the National League Divisional Series
for the first time in 19 years after defeating the Cincinnati Reds 5-0. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' Ronald Acuna Jr. (R) pretends to take photos as he celebrates with teammates Adam Duvall (L) and Cristian Pache (C) after they won Game 2. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Raisel Iglesias reacts after a two-run home run by Ozuna. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' dugout watches the game. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians' Cesar Hernandez (R) touches home plate ahead of the tag of New York Yankees catcher Gary Sánchez as umpire John Tumpane looks on in the fifth inning of the American League Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Wednesday. The Yankees defeated the Indians 10-9. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Yankees' Aaron Judge prepares to swing at a pitch from the Indians' Carlos Carrasco. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' James Karinchak looks up after giving up a grand slam to the Yankees' Gio Urshela. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Urshela pumps his fist after hitting a grand slam. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor reacts after hitting an RBI double. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Atlanta Braves' Freddie Freeman (C) celebrates with teammates after knocking in the winning 1-0 run
in the 13th inning against the Cincinnati Reds in the National League Wild Card Series in Atlanta on Wednesday. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Braves' mascot, Blooper, waves a banner. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
The Reds' Trevor Bauer throws a pitch to the Braves. Photo by Tami Chappell/UPI | License Photo
Miami Marlins' Sandy Alcantara delivers against the Chicago Cubs in the NL Wild Card Game in Chicago on Wednesday. The Marlins defeated the Cubs 5-1
. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ hits a solo home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson hits three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Cubs' Ian Happ (R) catches a fly ball hit by the Marlins' Matt Joyce. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Marlins' Corey Dickerson (C) celebrates with Chad Wallach (L) after hitting three-run home run. Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo
The Tampa Bay Rays celebrate an 8-2 win
over the Toronto Blue Jays in their AL Wild Card Series in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Wednesday. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Rays' Tyler Glasnow pitches against the Blue Jays. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Blue Jays' Bo Bichette (L) congratulates Danny Jansen (9) after Jansen's solo home run. Photo by Steve Nesius/UPI | License Photo
New York Yankees' Gerrit Cole pitches to the Cleveland Indians during the AL Wild Card Game in Cleveland on Tuesday. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor forces out the Yankees' Gleyber Torres at second base. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Josh Naylor (L) is congratulated by Roberto Perez after hitting a solo home run. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
A Cleveland Indians team family member sits among the fan cutouts. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians and Yankees line up for the start of the game. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
St. Louis Cardinals players exchange hugs after defeating the Milwaukee Brewers 5-2
, ensuring them a playoff spot, in St. Louis on Sunday. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Eric Yardley delivers a pitch to the Cardinals. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
The Brewers' Brett Anderson (R) shows his injured finger to a trainer. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo
Los Angeles Angels (R) Patrick Sandoval hangs his head as Los Angeles Dodgers' AJ Pollock rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run that led to a Dodgers' 5-0 victory
in Los Angeles on Sunday. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Angels' Jo Adell climbs the wall as Pollock's solo home run hit flies out of reach. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
The Dodgers' Dustin May delivers a pitch against the Angels. The right-hander tossed four scoreless innings with five strikeouts, allowing two hits and walked two. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo
Cleveland Indians Carlos Santana (L) celebrates after hitting a two-run homer against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Cleveland on Sunday. The Indians defeated the Pirates 8-6. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' Adam Frazier (R) is tagged out at home plate by the Indians' Roberto Pérez. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates' JT Brubaker pitches against the Indians. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Pirates bull pen cheers for Andrew Susac at bat. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
The Indians' Francisco Lindor makes a diving catch. Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo
Tampa Bay Rays' Michale Perez tucks in as his bat breaks against the Philadelphia Phillies in St. Petersburg, Fla., on Sunday. The Rays defeated the Phillies 5-0. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
The Phillies' Didi Gregorius (R) listens as manager Joe Girardi (L) pulls reliever Hector Neris from the game. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo
Gregorius (R) forces out the Rays' Michael Brosseau at second base and throws to first for a double play. Photo by Steven J. Nesius/UPI | License Photo