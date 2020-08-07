Milwaukee Brewers right fielder Christian Yelich had an inside-the-park home run and four walks in a win against the Chicago White Sox Thursday. File Photo by Kamil Krzaczynski/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Christian Yelich usually deposits his home runs over outfield walls, but his most recent round-tripper stayed in the ballpark in Chicago Thursday night.

The Milwaukee Brewers star hit the inside-the-park homer in the fifth inning of an 8-3 win against the Chicago White Sox at Guaranteed Rate Field.

"That's probably the luckiest home run in baseball history, definitely top three. I needed that one," Yelich told reporters. "It's been an absolute zoo. I've been awful all year."

Milwaukee trailed 2-1 when Yelich stepped into the box as the second batter of the frame. He fell behind 1-2 in the the count against against White Sox pitcher Gio Gonzalez before ripping a 90.5-mph Gonzalez fastball to left field.

The fly ball screamed down the left field line with White Sox left fielder Eloy Jimenez in pursuit. Jimenez stabbed at the ball with his glove, but couldn't get to it in time to make a catch. The ball bounced off the dirt and hit the outfield wall as Jimenez landed in the net in foul territory. Yelich raced around the bases and slid into home as Jimenez made an errant throw toward home.

Jed Gyorko increased the Brewers lead to 4-2 with a two-run home run two at-bats later. Orlando Arcia also had an RBI single in the fifth frame.

The Brewers added three more runs in the top of the eighth inning. The White Sox got their final run on a Leury Garcia RBI double in the bottom of the ninth.

Yelich had just three hits and 16 strikeouts in 34 at-bats when he entered Thursday's clash. He had just one hit in the win, but walked four times.

Gyorko went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored for the Brewers. Mark Mathias, Omar Narvaez and Keston Hiura recorded two hits apiece in the win.

Garcia went 2 for 3 with three RBIs, a run scored and a walk for the White Sox.

The Brewers (5-5) next host the Cincinnati Reds Friday at Miller Park in Milwaukee and the White Sox (7-6) host the Cleveland Indians in Chicago. Both games are scheduled for 8:10 p.m. EDT.