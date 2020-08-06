Los Angeles Angels outfielder Mike Trout has four home runs this season after he went deep twice during a loss to the Seattle Mariners on Wednesday in Seattle. File Photo by Lori Shepler/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Three-time MVP Mike Trout went deep twice, but it wasn't enough to lead the Los Angeles Angels to a victory against the Seattle Mariners.

The Angels star has homered three times in two games since he became a father and returned Tuesday from paternity leave. Trout's latest duo of dingers came in the sixth and eighth innings of a 7-6 setback Wednesday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

Advertisement

Trout's first home run came in the top of the sixth frame. David Fletcher homered off Mariners starter Marco Gonzalez in the third at-bat of the inning to cut the Mariners' lead to 4-2 before Trout stepped up to the plate in the next exchange.

The eight-time All-Star obliterated a 1-1 cutter over the center field fence for a 394-foot solo homer. The blast traveled 109 mph and soared 135 feet above the field before it left the park in 6.5 seconds, according to Statcast.

The Mariners added three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to increase their lead to 7-4 before Trout returned to the plate in the top of the eighth frame with two runners on base.

Mariners relief pitcher Taylor Williams worked an even count against Trout before he threw in an 84.8-mph slider. Trout smashed the offering over the left field fence for a 402-foot, three-run blast. That longball traveled 103 mph and left the field in 5.6 seconds.

Trout's second moonshot cut the Mariners' lead to one run, but the Angels could not close the gap and rally for a comeback.

RELATED Angels add Mike Trout to paternity leave list

Gonzalez allowed three runs on three hits in seven innings to earn his second win of 2020. Angels starter Julio Teheran allowed two hits and two runs in 2 2/3 innings and took a loss. Dylan Moore went 3 for 5 for the Mariners. Kyle Seager went 2 for 5 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the win.

Trout went 2 for 4 with four RBIs and two runs scored for the Angels. He is now hitting .323 with four home runs and nine RBIs this season.

The Angels (4-8) battle the Mariners (5-8) in the final game of the series at 4:10 p.m. EDT Thursday in Seattle.

RELATED Angels star Mike Trout to play in 2020 season despite coronavirus concerns