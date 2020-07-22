Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout, an 8-time All-Star selection, has been a full participant in the Angels' preseason workouts and exhibition games this summer. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- Los Angeles Angels star outfielder Mike Trout, who was initially hesitant about MLB's plan to play amid the coronavirus pandemic, said he will compete in the 2020 season.

"I'm playing," Trout told reporters Wednesday, two days before his Angels open their season on the road against the Oakland Athletics. "It's definitely been great so far. I don't think we've had any positives other than a couple early.

"Guys have been respectful of others and everybody is wearing a mask and social distancing and being safe. We're seeing that. The results are there. We just have to pick it up and stay on it when we're on the road."

Earlier this month, Trout said he was worried about testing positive for the virus and passing it to his wife, Jessica, who is due to give birth to their first child -- a boy -- on Aug. 3. Those concerns led to Trout's initial resistance about committing toward playing at all this year.

The three-time American League MVP said he will be present for the birth of their child but is unsure how the quarantine protocols will work when he leaves the club. The baby's due date is on an off day for the Angels, coming right before a six-game road trip to Seattle and Arlington, Texas.

"They'll be testing every day," Trout said. "I'm not sure about a quarantine. But obviously I got to be there for the newborn, my first one."

Trout, an 8-time All-Star selection, has been a full participant in the Angels' preseason workouts and exhibition games this summer. In 134 games last season, he recorded a .291 batting average with a career-high 45 home runs and 104 RBIs.