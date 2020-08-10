Los Angeles Dodgers designated hitter A.J. Pollock gave his team a one-run lead with a three-run home run against the San Francisco Giants Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler (21) allowed just one hit in a start against the San Francisco Giants Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Los Angeles Dodgers outfielder Mookie Betts hit his fourth home run of the season in a win against the San Francisco Giants Sunday in Los Angeles. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Mookie Betts and A.J. Pollock each smashed three-run homers to lead the Los Angeles Dodgers to a late comeback win over the rival San Francisco Giants.

The Dodgers (11-5) trailed the Giants (7-10) by two runs before Pollock gave his squad a slight advantage in the seventh frame Sunday at Dodger Stadium. Betts then belted another three-run blast to give the Dodgers their final 6-2 advantage.

"When you have a team that has pitching that keeps you right there and you are only a bloop and a blast from tying it up, it's huge," Pollock said.

"When [Dodgers pitchers] do that, you are able to squeak out games like this."

Dodgers starting pitcher Walker Buehler was nearly flawless and allowed just one hit and two runs in 5.2 innings. The only hit he allowed was a Mike Yastrzemski two-run double in the fifth frame, which gave the Giants an initial edge.

The Dodgers rallied to take control in the seventh inning. Betts began the inning with a line out before Cody Bellinger reached base on a single to center field. Dodgers star Justin Turner followed with another single before Max Muncy struck out. Pollock then stepped in to face Giants relief pitcher Tyler Rogers with two outs and two runners on base.

The Dodgers designated hitter went ahead 3-0 in the count before Rogers threw two called strikes. Pollock then smashed a 3-2 Rogers curveball over the left center field fence for a 397-foot homer. The blast traveled 100 mph before it left the field in five seconds, according to Statcast.

Betts blasted some insurance in the next inning. Will Smith walked to start the half inning. Enrique Hernandez then doubled for the Dodgers to move Smith to third base. Joc Pederson flew out to right field before Betts stepped in to face Giants reliever Shaun Anderson.

Betts sent Anderson's lone offering into the left center field seats for a 383-foot home run. That blast traveled 98 mph before it also left the field in five seconds.

Buehler also allowed four walks and had six strikeouts in the start, but was not on the record for a decision. Dodgers relief pitcher Jake McGee didn't allow a hit or a run in one inning of work to earn the win.

"The offense picked me up there late and we are glad to get out of here with a win," Buehler said.

Giants starter Kevin Gausman allowed three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings, but also didn't get a decision.

Pollock went 2 for 3 with three RBIs and a run scored. Betts went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored. Yastrzemski and second baseman Donovan Solano had the only two hits for the Giants.

The Dodgers won two of three games to win the series. They host the San Diego Padres at 9:40 p.m. EDT Sunday at Dodger Stadium. The Giants battle the Houston Astros in the first clash of a three-game series at 9:10 p.m. EDT Monday at Minute Maid Park in Houston.