Aug. 4 (UPI) -- Ace pitcher Gerrit Cole pushed his win streak to 19 consecutive games -- in which he has had a decision -- and the New York Yankees beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-3 at Yankee Stadium.

The Phillies hadn't played since July 26 -- due to a COVID-19 outbreak -- prior to the loss Monday in New York City. Cole allowed five hits and one run in six innings to pick up his third win of the season in his first career game as a Yankees player at Yankee Stadium.

The Yankees jumped on Phillies starter Jake Arrieta early as D.J. LeMahieu led off the bottom of the first inning with a 352-foot solo home run.

Phillies designated hitter Jay Bruce responded with a 418-foot solo shot in the top of the third inning to tie the score at 1-1.

The Yankees then snatched momentum back in the bottom of the frame. Brett Gardner hit a leadoff homer for a 2-1 lead. Aaron Hicks followed with an RBI double to push the Yankees lead to two runs.

Gio Urshela then broke the game open in the bottom of the sixth frame. The Yankees third baseman settled in against Phillies reliever Deolis Guerra during that exchange. Guerra began the inning with two walks to put two runners on base for the Yankees third baseman.

Urshela took a ball on Guerra's first offering before he smashed a 1-0 changeup over the left center field fence for a 403-foot bomb. The blast gave the Yankees a 6-1 edge.

Adam Haseley plated Jean Segura with an RBI single in the top of the next inning. Segura added another RBI single in the eighth inning, but the Phillies could not complete a late comeback.

Yankees slugger Aaron Judge saw his home run streak end at five consecutive games in Monday's win. He went 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Yankees. LeMahieu went 2 for 4 with an RBI and a run scored in the win. Urshela went 1 for 4 with three RBIs and a run scored.

J.T. Realmuto went 2 for 4 with a run scored for the Phillies. Arrieta allowed seven hits and three runs in five innings to take his first loss of the season.

Cole now has a 2.55 ERA to go with his 3-0 record on the season. He won his final 16 decisions for the Houston Astros last season before he signed a $324 million pact this off-season with the Yankees in free agency. Cole's last regular season loss was May 22, 2019.

The Yankees host the Phillies again at 4:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday at Yankee Stadium.