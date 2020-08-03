Aug. 3 (UPI) -- Major League Baseball is postponing its inaugural "Field of Dreams" game until 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

League sources told The Athletic and the Des Moines Register on Monday that MLB decided to err on the side of caution during the pandemic but plans to hold the game next year. The Chicago White Sox are still expected to be part of the matchup in Dyersville, Iowa. The other team hasn't been determined.

The game -- set to take place at a newly built ballpark on the cornfield adjacent to the filming site of the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams" -- had been scheduled for Aug. 13 in Dyersville.

The White Sox initially had been set to host the New York Yankees in the league's first game in Iowa. When MLB restructured its schedule following the delayed start to the 2020 season, the St. Louis Cardinals replaced the Yankees in the matchup.

The Cardinals recently experienced a COVID-19 outbreak, which led to the postponement of their four-game series against the Detroit Tigers this week. The Cardinals' outbreak has grown to 13 positive tests and includes seven players and six staff members.

Cardinals players have been in quarantine since Thursday in Milwaukee and will continue to be tested daily, league officials said.

"Field of Dreams" features actor Kevin Costner portraying Ray Kinsella, who interacts with multiple players from the 1919 White Sox team. Members of that club were banned from baseball for intentionally losing in the World Series.