Miami Marlins veteran Miguel Rojas hit the second of back-to-back-to-back home runs for his team in the third inning of a summer camp loss to the Atlanta Braves Tuesday in Atlanta. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

July 22 (UPI) -- The Miami Marlins hit three consecutive home runs before they surrendered a 6-0 lead and lost to the Atlanta Braves in a summer camp game in Atlanta.

Miami's Jorge Alfaro, Miguel Rojas and Jonathan Villar smacked the trio of moonshots in the third inning of the 10-9 loss Tuesday at Truist Park.

Advertisement

"The back-to-back-to-backs got us rolling," Marlins manager Don Mattingly told reporters. "But then I thought we did a nice job of stringing some hits together, adding on and continuing to play. Just different guys getting hits."

Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz retired six of seven batters in the first two innings before he ran into trouble in the third frame. The Braves right-handed pitcher began the inning by tossing a 74.7-mph curveball to Alfaro.

The Marlins catcher responded with a 375-foot solo homer just inside the left field foul pole.

Rojas then settled in against the Braves starter for the second at-bat of the inning. Foltynewicz began that exchange with a curveball for a strike. He then issued his third consecutive curveball. Rojas ripped the 70.7-mph breaking ball to left field for a 391-foot homer.

Villar -- the Marlins' leadoff hitter -- then walked to the plate to face the struggle Braves pitcher. Foltynewicz delivered an 87.9-mph slider for his first pitch of that exchange. The Marlins center fielder deposited the offering into the seats in left center field for a 412-foot blast.

Miami added three more runs in the fifth frame before the Braves started their comeback. Marcel Ozuna plated the Braves' first run in the bottom of the sixth inning. Francisco Cervelli plated two runs for the Marlins in the top of the eighth inning.

Atlanta then erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the eighth frame. Freddie Freeman, Michael Harris and Adam Duvall recorded RBI singles in the inning. Charlie Culberson and Drew Waters each had RBI doubles in the eighth frame. The Braves also scored on a wild pitch as part of their eight-run rally.

Jesus Sanchez hit the Marlins' fourth home run of the game to tie the score at 9-9 in the top of the ninth inning. Matt Adams responded with a game-winning solo home run in the bottom of the final frame.

The Marlins battle the Braves in another summer camp clash at 4:05 p.m. EDT Wednesday in Atlanta. The Marlins start the regular season against the Philadelphia Phillies at 7:05 p.m. EDT Friday in Philadelphia. The Braves face the New York Mets at 4:10 p.m. EDT Friday in New York City.