New York Yankees outfielders Giancarlo Stanton (pictured) and Aaron Judge hit home runs off James Paxton in the first inning of an intrasquad game Wednesday in New York.

July 16 (UPI) -- New York Yankee star Giancarlo Stanton hit a 113-mph missile of a home run during an intrasquad game at Yankee Stadium.

Stanton's sizzler came two at-bats after teammate Aaron Judge homered Wednesday in New York. Both home runs were hit off Yankees starting pitcher James Paxton. Judge hit his home run over the 408-foot sign in left center field before Stanton swung for the fences in the first inning of the affair.

Paxton delivered the pitch to Stanton before the Yankees outfielder turned on the offering and sent it screaming toward the left field foul pole. The low line drive curved toward the pole before it dropped into the seats and stayed in fair territory.

Paxton had five strikeouts and allowed two hits -- the home runs -- in 4.2 innings. Stanton had three strikeouts after he hit his home run.

'It was great to see those guys get those hits. It's too bad it was off of me,'' Paxton told reporters. ''But I did make mistakes, and they made me pay.''

Stanton hit .288 with three home runs and 13 RBIs last season, but was limited to 18 games due to multiple injuries. The four-time All-Star and 2017 National League MVP hit .266 with 38 home runs and 100 RBIs in 158 games during his first full season with the Yankees in 2018. Stanton joined the Yankees in a 2017 trade from the Miami Marlins.

The Yankees are scheduled to start the shortened 2020 regular season with a game against the Washington Nationals at 7:08 p.m. EDT July 23 at Nationals Park in Washington, D.C.