July 16 (UPI) -- Former Philadelphia Phillies coach and All-Star infielder Tony Taylor has died, the team announced Thursday. He was 84.

The Phillies said in a statement that Taylor died from complications of a stroke suffered last year.

"Tony was undeniably one of the most popular Phillies of his or any other generation," Phillies managing partner John Middleton said in a statement. "His baseball talent was second only to his warm and engaging personality, as he would always make time to talk with fans when he would visit Philadelphia for Alumni Weekend.

"... On behalf of Leigh and myself and the entire Phillies organization, we send our deepest condolences to Clara and all of Tony's family and friends."

The Major League Baseball Players Association released a statement saying the players' community was "saddened by the loss" of Taylor.

The Major League Baseball Players Association today released the following statement on the passing of Tony Taylor: pic.twitter.com/7arNjI6yXC— MLBPA Communications (@MLBPA_News) July 16, 2020

Taylor, an All-Star in 1960, was inducted into the Phillies' Wall of Fame in 2002. He also was enshrined in the Cuban Baseball Hall of Fame in 1981 and the Hispanic Heritage Baseball Museum Hall of Fame in 2004.

Across his 19-year MLB career, Taylor -- nicknamed "T.T." -- recorded a .261 batting average with 2,007 hits, 1,005 runs and 234 stolen bases. He appeared in 2,195 career games with the Phillies, Chicago Cubs and Detroit Tigers.

After his playing career, Taylor served as a major league coach with the Phillies and then-Florida Marlins. He also was a minor league manager and coach with multiple organizations.

Taylor, born Dec. 19, 1935, in Central Alava, Cuba, is survived by his wife, Clara, and his children.