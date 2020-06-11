Claudell Washington, of the New York Yankees, hits the ball in the first game of a doubleheader against the Seattle Mariners at Yankee Stadium in New York City on August 19, 1988. Photo by RickDikeman/Wikimedia Commons

June 11 (UPI) -- Claudell Washington, a two-time All-Star and World Series winner who played 17 seasons in Major League Baseball, has died. He was 65.

Sources told ESPN and the San Francisco Chronicle Washington died Wednesday morning in the Bay Area. Washington had battled prostate cancer. The Athletics and Atlanta Braves confirmed Washington's death on social media.

"The A's are saddened by the loss of World Series Champion Claudell Washington," the Athletics said. "Our thoughts are with his friends and family at this time."

Washington stopped treatment for his cancer in 2018.

"If I go tomorrow, I'm good," Washington told The Athletic two years ago. "I'm at total peace with my life. I wouldn't change my script for nothing in the world."

Washington was born in 1954 in Los Angeles and attended Berkeley High School in Berkeley, Calif. The outfielder made his MLB debut at 19 years old in 1974 with the Athletics and helped the franchise win the World Series during his rookie campaign. The championship was the Athletics third consecutive World Series title.

Washington hit .308 with 10 home runs and 40 stolen bases to make his first All-Star appearance in 1975. He joined the Texas Rangers in 1977.

Washington spent time with the Chicago White Sox and New York Mets before he joined the Braves in 1981. He made his second All-Star appearance in 1984. Washington hit .286 with 17 home runs and 21 stolen bases that season for the Braves. He went on to play for the California Angeles and New York Yankees before he ended his career in 1990.

"Sad to hear the news," Washington's former Braves teammate Dale Murphy tweeted. "Claudell played for seven teams. I guarantee he was a teammate/clubhouse favorite on each team he played for. Thankful for the chance to be teammates in Atlanta. [He was a] key part of our early 80s Braves success. Rest easy, 'C-dub.'"

Washington was traded five times during his 17-year MLB tenure. He made a career-high $975,000 during the 1989 season, according to BaseballReference.com. Washington had a career .278 average with 164 home runs and 312 stolen bases.