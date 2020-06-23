MLB owners and the MLBPA hammered out the final details of a return-to-play plan Tuesday, with players expected to report to camps by July 1 in preparation for a 60-game season that will start either July 23 or 24. File Photo by Trask Smith/UPI | License Photo

June 23 (UPI) -- The Major League Baseball Players Association and the league reached an agreement on health and safety protocols, clearing the way for baseball to officially return.

MLB owners and the MLBPA hammered out the final details of a return-to-play plan Tuesday, with players expected to report to camps by July 1 in preparation for a 60-game season that will start either July 23 or 24.

"Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon," commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement. "We have provided the Players Association with a schedule to play 60 games and are excited to provide our great fans with baseball again soon."

On Monday, the MLB owners voted unanimously to play the 2020 season under the terms of their March agreement with the players' union. After the vote, the league asked the union whether players would be able to report to training camp in their respective cities by July 1 and whether the union would agree on the health and safety protocols.

The union quickly signed off on MLB's proposed July 1 report date but needed more time to review the health and safety protocols. That final hurdle was cleared Tuesday night, marking the end of a lengthy and contentious battle between the two sides.

Negotiations between the league and the players' union lasted more than three months after spring training was halted because of the coronavirus pandemic.

"All remaining issues have been resolved and players are reporting to training camps," the MLBPA said in a statement.

Under the owners' imposed season, players will receive the full prorated amount of their 2020 salaries -- about $1.5 billion total. The postseason field will remain at 10 teams, and players won't receive forgiveness on the $170 million salary advance they received as part of the March 26 agreement between the sides.

Players also won't get any additional money from the postseason and will not wear on-field microphones. MLB clubs won't have advertising patches on their uniforms. The universal designated hitter is expected to remain in place for this season.